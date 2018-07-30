NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES NEW SERIES MADAM C.J. WALKER AND WHITE LINES AT TCA

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- July 29, 2018-- Today, as part of TCA, Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service, announced two new scripted series, shared the premiere date for the highly-anticipated drama series Maniac and revealed the trailer for the second season of acclaimed series Ozark.



New limited series Madam C.J. Walker starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer

New series White Lines from the producers of The Crown and La Casa de Papel

Limited series Maniac will launch on September 21, 2018

Trailer debut for Ozark Season 2

Complete list of announcements below:

This is the untold and highly irreverent story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam C.J. Walker and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and some trifling family to become America's first black, self-made female millionaire. Based on the book On Her Own Ground, by A'Lelia Bundles

Episodes: 8

Director (first episode)/Executive Producer (first episode): Kasi Lemmons (Eve's Bayou, Talk to Me)

Writer: Nicole Asher

Showrunners / Executive Producers: Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson

Executive Producers: Octavia Spencer, LeBron James, Maverick Carter (SpringHill), Mark Holder, Christine Holder (Zero Gravity)

Produced for Netflix by SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television

Cast: Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star as Sarah Breedlove, famously known as Madam CJ Walker. Spencer will also serve as an executive producer.

New series White Lines from the producers of The Crown and La Casa de Papel

When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened. Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance music, super yachts, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

Writer / Showrunner: Alex Pina (La Casa De Papel )

EPs: Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff will executive produce for Left Bank, and Alex Pina and Cristina Lopez Ferraz will executive produce for Vancouver Media.

Limited series Maniac will launch on September 21, 2018



Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie's disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment-a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak-draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they're assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Created by Patrick Somerville and directed by Cary Fukunaga, Maniac launches globally on September 21st, 2018.

Trailer Debut for Ozark Season 2

In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

The series is produced by Bateman's Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

Ozark season 2 launches globally on Netflix on August 31, 2018.

