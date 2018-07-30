NETFLIX : ANNOUNCES TWO UNSCRIPTED SERIES, UPCOMING LAUNCH DATES AND DEBUTS NEW MATERIALS ACROSS THEIR DIVERSE CONTENT LINEUP

Beverly Hills, Calif. -- July 29, 2018-- This afternoon, following their TCA morning session, Netflix announced two unscripted series, upcoming launch dates for four series and shared first look video assets for new titles. The lineup included:

New series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat will launch on October 19, 2018

New series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will launch on October 26, 2018

The Kominsky Method will launch on November 16, 2018

Chef's Table Season 5 will launch on September 28, 2018

Character sizzles from Disenchantment

Featurette debut for The Innocents

Trailer debut for The Good Cop

The news builds off of their morning announcements of the following titles:

New Limited series madam C.J. Walker starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer

New series White Lines from the producers of The Crown and La Casa de Papel

Limited series Maniac will launch on September 21, 2018

Trailer debut for Ozark Season 2

Photos from panels throughout the day can be found here:

Nicole Byer - Host - Talent Participating: Nicole Byer

All About the Washingtons - Talent Participating: Joey Simmons (Rev. Run), Justine Simmons

GLOW - Talent Participating: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney

Young, Jackie Tohn, Britt Baron, Kia Stevens, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Ozark - Talent Participating: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner

Executive Session - Executive: Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content

One Day at a Time Panel & Lunch - Talent Participating: Norman Lear, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Stephen Tobolowsky, Brent Miller, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marcel Ruiz

Disenchantment - Talent Participating: Matt Groening (Creator), Josh Weinstein (Showrunner), Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre

Kominsky Method - Talent Participating: Michael Douglas, Chuck Lorre

The Innocents - Talent Participating: Percelle Ascott, Sorcha Groundsell, Guy Pearce, Hania Elkington (Co-Creator/EP/Writer), Simon Duric (Co-Creator/EP/Writer)

Don't Watch Hungry - Talent Participating: Nicole Byer and Samin Nosrat

Complete list of announcements from this afternoon below:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will launch on October 26, 2018

Date Announcement Photos Here (do not post link, download only)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka, imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature - half-witch, half-mortal - while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions. Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Contacts: Stephanie Woodin, [email protected]; Danielle Dusky, [email protected]; Alison Gross [email protected]

The Kominsky Method will launch on November 16, 2018

First Look Photos Here (do not post link, download only)

The sun isn't setting yet on the once famous Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander. Academy Award® Winners Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) star as two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty. Both comedic and emotional, The Kominsky Method is an 8-episode, half-hour single camera show created by 8-time Emmy Award Nominee Chuck Lorre.

The Kominsky Method is written by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre, who also directed the first episode. Lorre, Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Social info: https://www.facebook.com/TheKominskyMethod/#TheKominskyMethod Contacts: Clarissa Colmenero, [email protected]; Matt Harper, [email protected]

The Innocents will launch on August 24th, 2018

Featurette Found Here: The Innocents Featurette

When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive families to be together, they're derailed by an extraordinary discovery - June's ability to shape-shift. As the star-crossed lovers struggle to control this strange new power, a mysterious professor reveals that June is not alone: there are more shifters out there like her, and he promises to cure June and reunite her with the mother who deserted her three years ago. But as their journey becomes increasingly fraught with danger, Harry and June's love for each other is tested to breaking point and they're faced with a choice: keep their innocent dream alive, or embrace that their lives have changed and risk everything. Created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who also executive produce, The Innocents stars Sorcha Groundsell as June, Percelle Ascott as Harry and Guy Pearce as Halvorson. Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson, and Willow Grylls of New Pictures serve as Executive Producers, along with Farren Blackburn. Blackburn directed six of the eight episodes.

Contacts: Stephanie Woodin, [email protected]; Morgan Paget, [email protected]

The Good Cop Trailer

Trailer Found Here: The Good Cop Trailer

Key Art Found Here: The Good Cop Here

Launch Date: September 21, 2018

In The Good Cop, Tony Danza plays Tony Sr. (Big Tony), a lovable yet not exactly honorable, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony Jr. (TJ), Josh Groban, a brilliant, straight-laced NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules while solving Brooklyn's toughest cases. This 'odd couple' become unofficial partners as Tony Sr. offers his overly-cautious son blunt, street-wise advice. Also joining the cast are Monica Barbaro, Isiah Whitlock, Jr and Bill Kottkamp.

Contacts: Jackie Lamaj, [email protected], Brian Marcus, [email protected]

Chef's Table Season 5 will launch on September 28, 2018

Photos Here (do not post link, download only) Netflix announces a new season of the delectable, Emmy-nominated series Chef's Table. Launching this September, the new season will take viewers inside the lives and kitchens of four new international chefs as the series explores their lives, talents and passion from their piece of culinary heaven. Contacts: Julie Frazier, [email protected]; Zhana Leeson, [email protected]

New series SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT launches October 19, 2018

Photos Here (do not post link, download only)

Based on Samin Nosrat's best-selling, James Beard Award-winning book, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is the essential guide to the basic elements of good cooking. Directed by Caroline Suh, each episode of this four-part series joins our spirited guide Samin as she travels to home kitchens of Italy, the southern islands of Japan, the heat of the Yucatán and back to Berkeley's Chez Panisse-where she started her culinary career-to demystify and explore the central principles of what makes food delicious and how each of us can easily incorporate those elements into every dish. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is produced by Jigsaw Productions, the creators of Cooked.

Contacts: Kim Parker Gordon, [email protected]; Max Pezim, [email protected]

New series The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell: Get ready to experience the art of darkness in ways you've never imagined with baker and artist, Christine McConnell, as she welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home, every episode she bakes, sculpts and sews to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures.

The series is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Wilshire Studios

Contacts: Sara Zebrack, [email protected]; Elektra Gray, [email protected]; Jenna Williams, [email protected]

Character sizzles from Disenchantment

Character Sizzles Found Here:

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment. Viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ('Bean'), Eric Andre ('Luci'), and Nat Faxon ('Elfo') along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

Disenchantment Launches globally on August 17

Contacts: Danielle Dusky, [email protected]; Katrina Symons, [email protected]

About Netflix



Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Media Contacts:

Don Halcombe / Netflix PR - [email protected]