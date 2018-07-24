NETFLIX : BOARDS ALL-NEW FUTURISTIC ACTION THRILLER SNOWPIERCER

Netflix has boarded all-new futuristic action thriller Snowpiercer. Through a deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment, Netflix will premiere the series co-produced by Tomorrow Studios and Studio T to its members globally outside of the U.S. and China in 2019.

Details regarding Snowpiercer are below:

Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs star in the series.

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation. The series is based on the acclaimed movie of the same name.

The series also stars Alison Wright (The Accountant), Mickey Sumner (American Made), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (All My Children), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Sheila Vand (Argo), Roberto Urbina (Narcos) and Sasha Frolova (The Interestings).

Snowpiercer is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, and Turner's Studio T. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing).

Award-winning writer and producer Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) is the showrunner and also serves as executive producer along with Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), Matthew O'Connor (Continuum) and the original film's Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

James Hawes will serve as director and co-executive producer.

The series will debut on TNT in the U.S.