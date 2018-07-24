NETFLIX : TO PREMIERE DIRTY JOHN IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

Dirty John details are here:
Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast of the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, DIRTY JOHN follows Debra Newell's (Connie Britton) romance with John Meehan (Eric Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The scripted anthology series received a two season, straight to series order from Bravo Media earlier this year.
Produced by Universal Cable Productions (UCP), in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.
The series will be executive produced and written by Alexandra Cunningham ('Chance,' 'Desperate Housewives'). Richard Suckle and Charles Roven will serve as executive producers for Atlas Entertainment and Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers for Los Angeles Times Studios. Jeffrey Reiner ('The Affair,' 'Friday Night Lights') will executive produce and direct the pilot episode.
Four time Emmy® nominee Connie Britton and Eric Bana will star and executive produce.
The series will premiere on Bravo in the U.S.
