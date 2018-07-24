Log in
NETFLIX (NFLX)
NETFLIX : TO PREMIERE DIRTY JOHN IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS

07/24/2018

Dirty John details are here:

  • Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast of the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, DIRTY JOHN follows Debra Newell's (Connie Britton) romance with John Meehan (Eric Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The scripted anthology series received a two season, straight to series order from Bravo Media earlier this year.
  • Produced by Universal Cable Productions (UCP), in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.
  • The series will be executive produced and written by Alexandra Cunningham ('Chance,' 'Desperate Housewives'). Richard Suckle and Charles Roven will serve as executive producers for Atlas Entertainment and Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers for Los Angeles Times Studios. Jeffrey Reiner ('The Affair,' 'Friday Night Lights') will executive produce and direct the pilot episode.
  • Four time Emmy® nominee Connie Britton and Eric Bana will star and executive produce.
  • The series will premiere on Bravo in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 15:12:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 853 M
EBIT 2018 1 685 M
Net income 2018 1 225 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 135,49
P/E ratio 2019 83,08
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,41x
Capitalization 157 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX88.92%157 222
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-9.02%452 870
NASPERS LIMITED-3.29%112 972
IQIYI INC0.00%23 545
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-14.60%19 660
COSTAR GROUP INC45.06%15 467
