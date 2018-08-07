Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Netflix    NFLX

NETFLIX (NFLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : ​STEPHEN KING & JOE HILL NOVELLA ‘IN THE TALL GRASS’ STARTS FILMING IN TORONTO FOR NETFLIX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

  • In the Tall Grass is a short story first published in Esquire Magazine, written by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill
  • Logline: After hearing a young boy's cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out… and that something evil lurks within the tall grass.
  • The film was adapted and is being directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice, Westworld)
  • Produced by Steven Hoban (Splice, Black Christmas, Ginger Snaps), Jimmy Miller (The Lazarus Effect, Step Brothers), M. Riley (The Lazarus Effect, Bad Teacher)
  • Cast: Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring franchise, Aquaman, Fargo (TV)), Laysla De Oliveira (Needle In a Timestack, Code 8), Harrison Gilbertson (Upgrade, Picnic at Hanging Rock), Avery Whitted (Sidney Hall), Rachel Wilson (Backstabbers for Beginners, Impulse), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk'd (TV))
  • This becomes the third Netflix film with King, following Gerald's Game and 1922.
  • Filming began last week in Toronto. Netflix will release the film worldwide in 2019.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 19:00:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NETFLIX
09:01pNETFLIX : ​STEPHEN KING & JOE HILL NOVELLA ‘IN THE TALL GRASS’..
PU
08/05TV TIDBITS TATTOO HISTORIAN FEATURED : Local tattoo historian featured in Netfli..
AQ
08/05NETFLIX : Niecy Nash, Aunjanue Ellis join cast of Ava DuVernay's Central Park Fi..
AQ
08/03Trump administration asks Supreme Court to vacate Obama-era internet rules
RE
08/03Wall Street eyes more gains from Apple, its $1 trillion stock
RE
08/03NETFLIX : Nick Jonas + Priyanka Chopra, mayonnaise ice cream and more conversati..
AQ
08/03NETFLIX : Announces k-drama life
PU
08/03NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/02BAAHUBALI : The Rise of Sivagami
PU
08/01NETFLIX : denies plans to run Farrakhan documentary
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:40pTHE FAANGS : What Do Their Financial Statements Tell Us? 
01:07pRanking The Strongest Sectors 
10:27aDISNEY : Buy The Breakout, Stay For The Streaming 
08:39aAT&T : The Good, The Bad And The Ugly 
07:00aDISNEY BEFORE Q3 EARNINGS : 2 Overhangs 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 854 M
EBIT 2018 1 689 M
Net income 2018 1 225 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 131,11
P/E ratio 2019 80,39
EV / Sales 2018 10,1x
EV / Sales 2019 8,19x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX82.81%152 811
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-13.44%426 028
NASPERS LIMITED-7.30%107 071
IQIYI INC0.00%20 601
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-19.68%18 544
COSTAR GROUP INC42.17%15 363
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.