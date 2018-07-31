Netflix : Calibrated Mode Brings Studio Quality Picture Mastering to the Living Room

Netflix has long been guided by a singular focus on using technology to give consumers choice and control over the entertainment they watch, delivered in amazing quality. Advanced audio and video capabilities like Dolby Atmos, 4K, and HDR offer inspiring new creative opportunities to storytellers, enabling them to engage audiences more deeply and authentically than ever before. And audiences seem to love it -- we see viewing hours for 4K and HDR content climbing dramatically, and today roughly one-third of Smart TVs that use Netflix support HDR.

We're now thrilled to introduce Netflix Calibrated Mode, a new feature developed by Sony picture quality and device experts in collaboration with Netflix color scientists and available exclusively on Sony's BRAVIA MASTER Series A9F OLED and Z9F LECD TVs. Supported for any type of content on Netflix, including but not limited to 4K and HDR, this feature leverages Sony's strength in image processing to provide a display mode that configures the TV the same way creators calibrate their monitors in post production.

With one simple menu setting, our members can view TV shows, films, and documentaries on Netflix as they were meant to be seen, with precise colors, accurate dynamic contrast, and true motion so there's no 'soap opera effect.'

