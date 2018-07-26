Netflix : METEOR GARDEN COMING TO THE WORLD

July 26, 2018, Singapore - Netflix, Inc., the world's leading entertainment service, announced today that its new Mandarin series Meteor Garden 2018 which debuted on the service on July 13 in most APAC markets, will now be available globally excluding Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia starting from Korea on July 27. The series was scripted, directed, and produced by multi-talented showrunner Angie Chai.

The series which features a new generation of the 'F4' will be available in Korea on July 27 with the first 14 episodes and in Japan on August 2 with the first 6 episodes. The first episode will be available in Denmark and Sweden on August 15 and in Arabic speaking regions on September 4. All other regions will have access to the first episode on August 9.

Meteor Garden 2018 is scripted, directed and produced by Angie Chai, a TV pioneer in Taiwan. The four male characters are played by Dylan Wang (Daoming Si), Darren Chen (Huaze Lei), Connor Leong (Mei Zuo) and Caesar Wu (Ximen Yan). Female cast include Shen Yue (Shancai) and Dee Hsu (Daoming Zhuang). Special appearances include Amber Kuo and Harlem Yu.

In 2001, Chai adapted Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers into the first TV series in Asia. Its popularity inspired many idol series over the next decade. The series was later adapted into several other Asian languages and became a classic in Asia.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 125 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Angie Chai

Angie Chai is a renowned television producer and manager in Taiwan. She has produced multiple classic variety shows, TV series and blockbuster films, such as Super Sunday and Meteor Garden (Mandarin version in 2001). Her collaboration with producer Adam Tsuei has brought multiple blockbusters to Asian audience. Selected as 'Stars in Asia' by Business Week in 2002, she received Producer of the Year Award 2012 with Xiao Ju's Spring. She was the only female selected in Ten Highlight Figures in Greater China Region in 2013.