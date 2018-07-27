Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

BARTON RICHARD N

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

7/25/2018

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

7/25/2018 7/25/2018 7/26/2018 7/26/2018

OMB Number: 3235-0287

$27.0529 $357.0

$27.0529 $357.95

7393 7043 7393 7043

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

$27.0529

$27.0529

(1) Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).

(2) As trustee of the Barton Family Foundation

7/25/2018

Common Stock

M

7/26/2018

M

BARTON RICHARD N
100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE
LOS GATOS, CA 95032
X

350

350

SignaturesBy: David Hyman, Authorized Signatory For: Richard N. Barton

DIBy Foundation (2)

(1)

3/1/2013

3/1/2023

350

$0.0

1479

D

(1)

3/1/2013

3/1/2023

Common Stock

350

$0.0

1129

D

7/26/2018

