News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

07/27/2018 | 02:02am CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

BARTON RICHARD N

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

7/25/2018

(Street)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

7/25/2018 7/25/2018 7/26/2018 7/26/2018

(1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

M

M

S

S

350

350

350

350

(1)

(1)

(1)

A

D

A

D

$27.0529 $357.0

$27.0529 $357.95

7393 7043 7393 7043

20000

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

$27.0529

$27.0529

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Transaction made pursuant to duly adopted trading plan under Rule 10b5-1(c).

  • (2) As trustee of the Barton Family Foundation

Reporting Owners

7/25/2018

Common Stock

M

7/26/2018

M

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

BARTON RICHARD N

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032

X

350

350

SignaturesBy: David Hyman, Authorized Signatory For: Richard N. Barton

** Signature of Reporting Person

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

D

D

D

DIBy Foundation (2)

(1)

3/1/2013

3/1/2023

350

$0.0

1479

D

(1)

3/1/2013

3/1/2023

Common Stock

350

$0.0

1129

D

7/26/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 00:01:04 UTC
