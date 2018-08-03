Log in
NETFLIX (NFLX)
08/02 10:00:05 pm
344.5 USD   +1.81%
01:21aNETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/02BAAHUBALI : The Rise of Sivagami
PU
08/01NETFLIX : ‘QUINCY’ THE DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTARY OF ICON QU..
PU
Netflix : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
08/03/2018 | 01:21am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

WELLS DAVID B

NETFLIX INC [ NFLX ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

8/1/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOS, CA 95032

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Non-Qualified Stock Option (right to buy)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

$338.38

8/1/2018

Common Stock

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

A

1508

8/1/2018

8/1/2028

1508

$0.0

1508

D

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

WELLS DAVID B

100 WINCHESTER CIRCLE LOS GATOS, CA 95032

CFO

Signatures

By: David Hyman, Authorized Signatory For: David B. Wells

8/2/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 23:20:03 UTC
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 849 M
EBIT 2018 1 685 M
Net income 2018 1 225 M
Debt 2018 6 707 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 126,42
P/E ratio 2019 77,52
EV / Sales 2018 9,69x
EV / Sales 2019 7,89x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NETFLIX
Duration : Period :
Netflix Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 377 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President, & Chief Executive Officer
David B. Wells CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jay C. Hoag Lead Independent Director
Richard N. Barton Independent Director
Timothy M. Haley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX76.28%146 945
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-15.25%429 301
NASPERS LIMITED-9.43%107 168
IQIYI INC0.00%21 755
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-20.77%18 466
COSTAR GROUP INC40.96%15 134
