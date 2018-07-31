Log in
NETLIST, INC. (NLST)
Netlist, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

07/31/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2018 / Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 31, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AE49615A8F939.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43,9 M
EBIT 2018 -10,7 M
Net income 2018 -9,35 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 14,7 M
Chart NETLIST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netlist, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETLIST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 254%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Ki Hong Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paik Ki Hong Vice President-Operations
Gail M. Sasaki CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Hyun Lee Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Blake A. Welcher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETLIST, INC.-54.05%15
INTEL CORPORATION3.31%243 066
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%206 801
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%154 688
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.19%110 911
BROADCOM INC-12.34%96 343
