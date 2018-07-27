The New Germany Fund, Inc. : Announces Change to the Fund’s Benchmark

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GF) (the “Fund”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a change of the benchmark index for the Fund, effective September 1, 2018, from the Deutsche Börse Midcap Market Index to a custom blend of the German Mid Cap index (the “MDAX Index”), 80% weight, and the German Small Cap index (the “SDAX Index”), 20% weight. The MDAX Index will be comprised of 60 mid-cap German companies from all industries that rank directly below DAX® equities in terms of market capitalization and exchange turnover. The SDAX Index will be comprised of 70 German companies from all industries that rank directly below the MDAX equities in terms of market capitalization and exchange turnover. Both indices are weighted by free-float market capitalization, with no stock accounting for more than 10 percent of the index.

This change is being made in light of Deutsche Börse’s announcement on June 18, 2018 that it will discontinue the Midcap Market Index effective September 21, 2018. The Fund’s adviser, Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH, believes the custom blended benchmark is an appropriate benchmark for the Fund, as it more accurately captures the Fund’s focus on German small and mid-cap stocks than any available unblended alternative index.

Important Information

The Midcap Market Index covers the 80 shares of the MDAX® and TecDAX® and tracks the performance of medium-sized companies from the ‘Classic’ (traditional) and ‘Technology’ sectors.

The DAX® is an equity index that measures the share performance of the German “blue chips” – the 30 largest companies in terms of exchange turnover and market capitalization.

