New Hope : (26/07/18) State accolade for hybrid mining technology Read More >

An innovative hybrid truck trial at New Acland Mine was recognised at the Queensland Mining Awards overnight, winning the JCB CEA Project Innovation Award for its standout ability to lower emissions and operational costs.

Developed by Mine Energy Solutions (MES), the High Density Compressed Natural Gas trucks use sequential gas injection for the conversion of high horsepower diesel engines from 100 per cent diesel to dual fuel operation, using natural gas as the dominant fuel.

New Acland Mine General Manager David Vink said the hybrid technology was a perfect fit for a mine site focused on continual improvement and innovation.

'New Acland Mine has always pushed to continually improve our operations so bringing this hybrid trial to site made perfect sense to us,' David said.

'The technology has transitioned seamlessly into New Acland's regular fleet and we've been thoroughly impressed with its performance.'

MES Mine Integration Manager Bernie Ford said the successful trial provided a launch pad for implementation of the technology at mine sites across the industry.

'What the High Density Compressed Natural Gas technology overcomes is the traditional weight and space limitations of conventional compressed Natural Gas, and the cryogenic complexities of Liquefied Natural Gas,' Bernie said.

'Basically, our new technology is lighter and more compact and integrates effectively with traditional engines in standard mining fleets.'

'What the trial has successfully demonstrated is that this technology is viable and effective at a large scale mine site.'

'The hybrid trucks perform to the same standard as regular diesel-fuelled trucks and integrate seamlessly into regular 12-hour rosters and maintenance schedules.'

New Hope's nine year partnership with LifeFlight was also named as a finalist in the Hastings Deering Community Engagement Award for its rural safety program, aimed at improving rural health and safety outcomes in farming communities around New Acland Mine.

The Queensland Mining Awards are hosted by the Bowen Basin Mining Club, with the award gala hosted in Mackay and judging completed by a panel of seven mining industry leaders.



Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator the Honourable Matt Canavan, New Hope's Operations Manager and SSE Trent Knack and Mine Energy Solutions Chief Executive Officer Craig James



Hybrid truck onsite at New Acland Mine

Robotic arm replacing High Density Compressed Natural Gas cartridge in trial truck at New Acland Mine's refuelling station