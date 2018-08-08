New Relic : Signs Definitive Agreement to Establish Japanese Joint Venture with Japan Cloud

New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced it has signed a definitive
agreement to establish a new joint venture in Tokyo, Japan, known as New
Relic K.K.. The joint venture will enable New Relic to meet the demands
of the growing number of companies in Japan that are looking to solve
business-critical issues around mastering the complexity of modern
software.
Japanese businesses are increasingly embracing the cloud for the scale
and agility necessary to compete in the digital era. According to
Gartner, public cloud services end-user spending in Japan will increase
to $9.7 billion in 20221. New Relic helps companies
accelerate their adoption of the public cloud by dramatically reducing
the risk of migrating production applications to the cloud.
New Relic currently serves global customers such as Airbnb, Citrix,
Condé Nast, Github, Japan Taxi, Major League Baseball, Norwegian Cruise
Line, Pivotal, Rakuten, Sansan, and Trek Bikes.
New Relic K.K. will be a joint venture between New Relic, Inc. and Japan
Cloud. Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to
succeed in the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led
successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba
and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan.
“New Relic is honored to have seen early success supporting innovative
companies across Japan with their critical digital initiatives,” said
Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. “Japan Cloud’s deep experience
growing enterprise SaaS businesses in the region will help us accelerate
our momentum in this exciting market.”
"We are extremely excited to partner with New Relic, a leader for
providing real-time performance insights and helping businesses innovate
faster,” said Aruna Basnayake, CEO, Japan Cloud. “With our proven
experience and New Relic’s best-in-class technology, we believe that New
Relic will have great success in Japan and provide businesses with
critical solutions in the age of digital transformation.”
Additional information
For more information, please visit: newrelic.com/japan
and our blog
post.
About Japan Cloud
Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in
the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful
Japan joint ventures for Salesforce, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and
Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic’s cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
