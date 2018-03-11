Southwest Cameroon's Cocoa Prices Rise Amid Growing Scarcity

By Emmanuel Tumanjong

YAOUNDE, Cameroon--Farmers in Cameroon's chief cocoa-growing southwest region are being paid nearly 9% more for cocoa beans being sold this week compared with prices they received last week, farmers and traders said Sunday.

A kilogram of cocoa beans sold for 850 Central African francs ($1.59) up 8.97% from XAF780/kg the crop sold last week, according to the farmers and traders.

Cocoa prices have risen in southwestern Cameroon due to scarcity occasioned by naturally declining harvests as the main crop outputs are coming to their end. Sunday's price-rise continues a three-week upsurge after prices for the key chocolate ingredient collapsed last year in the cocoa-growing nation.

