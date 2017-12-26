New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 31st

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) (the “Company”) today
announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three
and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m.
Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. The release will be
posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website,
ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.
The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same
date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R.
Ficalora will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2017 performance. The
conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and
archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2018.
Conference Call Details:
Dial-in for Live Call:
Domestic:
(877) 407-8293
International:
(201) 689-8349
Dial-in for Replay:
Availability:
January 31 (12:30 p.m.) – February 4 (11:59 p.m.)
Access Code:
13674879
Domestic:
(877) 660-6853
International:
(201) 612-7415
About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading
producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment
buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank
and New York Commercial Bank. At September 30, 2017, the Company
reported assets of $48.5 billion, deposits of $28.9 billion,
stockholders’ equity of $6.8 billion, and a market cap of $6.3 billion.
Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community
Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a
history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn
Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank
in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings
Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the
Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the
divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company
and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com
and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.
