New York Community Bancorp, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings and Host Conference Call on January 31st

12/26/2017 | 04:01pm CET

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2017 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2018.

 
Conference Call Details:
 
Dial-in for Live Call:    
 
Domestic: (877) 407-8293
International: (201) 689-8349
 
Dial-in for Replay:
 
Availability: January 31 (12:30 p.m.) – February 4 (11:59 p.m.)
Access Code: 13674879
 
Domestic: (877) 660-6853
International: (201) 612-7415
 

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank. At September 30, 2017, the Company reported assets of $48.5 billion, deposits of $28.9 billion, stockholders’ equity of $6.8 billion, and a market cap of $6.3 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Community Bank operates 225 branches through seven local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, and Roosevelt Savings Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona, while the Commercial Bank operates 18 of its 30 New York-based branches under the divisional name Atlantic Bank. Additional information about the Company and its bank subsidiaries is available at www.myNYCB.com and www.NewYorkCommercialBank.com.


© Business Wire 2017
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 132 M
EBIT 2017 626 M
Net income 2017 399 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 5,12%
P/E ratio 2017 16,32
P/E ratio 2018 17,43
Capi. / Sales 2017 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,78x
Capitalization 6 495 M
Chart NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
Duration : Period :
New York Community Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | NYCB | US6494451031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 13,1 $
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph R. Ficalora President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominick Ciampa Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Wann Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Thomas Robert Cangemi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James J. O'Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.-16.53%6 495
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY24.52%372 822
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD34.24%312 561
BANK OF AMERICA35.20%311 667
WELLS FARGO11.69%303 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION32.90%242 969
