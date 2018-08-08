Log in
NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP (NZ)
New Zealand Energy Corp announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08/08/2018 | 04:30am CEST

Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2018) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday 8 August 2018 (NZT).

A total of 77,125,885 common shares representing approximately 33% of the total issued and outstanding common shares were voted at the meeting.

Each of the current directors, James Willis, Mark Dunphy and Dr David Llewellyn were re-elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until successors are elected or appointed:

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forward at the meeting, as outlined below:

Motion Percentage of Votes for
To fix the number of directors of the Company at three (3) 98.61%
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors of the Company98.95%
To approve the Company's Amended 2015 Stock Option Plan97.62%

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: [email protected]
Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Adams Chief Executive Officer
James Max Duddingston Willis Chairman
Micheal G. Oakes General Manager-Operations
Derek Leigh Gardiner Chief Financial Officer
Mark Dunphy Independent Director
