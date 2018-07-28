Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newell Brands    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEWELL BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Newell Brands Inc. - NWL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until August 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Newell investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-newell-brands-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Newell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2018, Newell revealed expected 2017 core sales significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer inventory problems and that it was considering significantly restructuring business by divesting industrial and commercial assets, which it anticipated would result in a 50% reduction in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. Further, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board.

On this news, the price of Newell’s shares plummeted 21% to close at $24.81 per share.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS
04:51aNEWELL BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000..
BU
07/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Newell Brands..
BU
07/26NEWELL BRANDS : Universities And Fire Departments Nationwide Are Invited To Part..
PR
07/26DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
07/26NEWELL BRANDS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
07/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Newell Br..
BU
07/23NEWELL BRANDS : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agai..
AC
07/23NEWELL BRANDS : Baby Jogger® Expands Car Seat Line With Introduction Of The City..
PR
07/23NEWELL BRANDS : to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results
BU
07/21NEWELL BRANDS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13Activist investors ratchet up spending in H1, Lazard study shows 
07/08BRUNCH, CRAFT BEER AND INVESTING : Another Year Later 
06/29Newell Brands completes divestitures of the Waddington Group and Rawlings Spo.. 
06/285 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks For Value Investors - June 2018 
06/14Buy Newell's Equity, Not The Debt 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 236 M
EBIT 2018 2 067 M
Net income 2018 953 M
Debt 2018 9 851 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 12,55
P/E ratio 2019 10,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 12 575 M
Chart NEWELL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Polk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon C. Steele SVP & CIO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS-15.24%12 575
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%46 588
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%9 625
GROUPE SEB5.08%9 412
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.11.19%8 598
ELECTROLUX-22.55%7 082
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.