NEWELL BRANDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Newell Brands Inc. - NWL

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until August 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Newell Brands
Inc. (NYSE: NWL), if they purchased the Company’s shares between
February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
District of New Jersey.
Get Help
Newell investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-newell-brands-inc-securities-litigation
or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.
About the Lawsuit
Newell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On January 25, 2018, Newell revealed expected 2017 core sales
significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer
inventory problems and that it was considering significantly
restructuring business by divesting industrial and commercial assets,
which it anticipated would result in a 50% reduction in its customer
base and global factory and warehouse footprint. Further, the Company
disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board.
On this news, the price of Newell’s shares plummeted 21% to close at
$24.81 per share.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts
monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from
a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad
range of financial instruments.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005517/en/