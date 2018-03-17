Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newell Brands    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. - NWL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL).

Throughout the past year, the Company has been plagued by poor financial performance and undervaluation of the Company’s shares including several guidance reductions and significant declines in profitability despite notable gains by the Company’s peer group and the broader market, resulting in billions of dollars of shareholder value lost. Over just the past few months, the Company has been staggered by the abrupt departure of five members of its board of directors.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Newell’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Newell’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Newell shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nwl/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS
03:51aNEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
03/16CARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/16NEWELL BRANDS : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/15NEWELL BRANDS : Toys R Us confirms closures, haggles on sale of 200 stores
AQ
03/14NEWELL BRANDS : Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders
BU
03/14NEWELL BRANDS : Starboard Nominees Ian G.H. Ashken, Martin E. Franklin And James..
PR
03/13GLOBAL VACUUM CLEANERS MARKET 2017- : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
03/12NEWELL BRANDS : Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard's Efforts..
PR
03/12S&P 500 MOVERS : Intc, mu
AQ
03/10REPORTS : Game over for Toys R Us
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/16/2018) 
03/16Icahn unveils 6.86% active stake in Newell Brands 
03/14Does Hamilton Beach Brands Represent Good Value? 
03/14Stop Looking For Low P/E Ratio Stocks 
03/13Starboard pressures Newell Brands again 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 537 M
EBIT 2018 2 062 M
Net income 2018 1 110 M
Debt 2018 9 613 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,85
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 13 934 M
Chart NEWELL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Technical Analysis Chart | NWL | US6512291062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Polk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Tarchetti President
Michael T. Cowhig Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS-6.50%14 017
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%62 897
ELECTROLUX3.18%10 172
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.33.10%9 980
GROUPE SEB3.08%9 828
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.