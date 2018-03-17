NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. - NWL

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL).

Throughout the past year, the Company has been plagued by poor financial performance and undervaluation of the Company’s shares including several guidance reductions and significant declines in profitability despite notable gains by the Company’s peer group and the broader market, resulting in billions of dollars of shareholder value lost. Over just the past few months, the Company has been staggered by the abrupt departure of five members of its board of directors.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Newell’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Newell’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

