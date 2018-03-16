Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newell Brands    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Newell Brands : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:13pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc, and said he could seek a board seat at the company, which is already battling another top shareholder over board representation.

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc, and said he could seek a board seat at the company, which is already battling another top shareholder over board representation.

In a regulatory filing, the billionaire investor said he would talk to Newell's management about ways to boost shareholder value including asset sales and possible board representation.

Starboard Value LP, which owns about 4 percent of Newell, has been pushing to replace Newell's entire board, arguing that the company has underperformed since it acquired Jarden Corp in 2016.

Icahn's representatives have spoken to Starboard about its proxy contest with Newell, but Icahn has not decided which side to support, the filing showed.

"Although there is clearly no easy short-term fix for (Newell), we believe there is an important role for our brand of activism," Icahn said.

Shares of Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell rose 2.4 percent in after-hours trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS
10:13pCARL ICAHN : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
10:13pNEWELL BRANDS : Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat
RE
03/15NEWELL BRANDS : Toys R Us confirms closures, haggles on sale of 200 stores
AQ
03/14NEWELL BRANDS : Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders
BU
03/14NEWELL BRANDS : Starboard Nominees Ian G.H. Ashken, Martin E. Franklin And James..
PR
03/13GLOBAL VACUUM CLEANERS MARKET 2017- : 99strategy.biz added a depth and professi..
AQ
03/12NEWELL BRANDS : Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard's Efforts..
PR
03/12S&P 500 MOVERS : Intc, mu
AQ
03/10REPORTS : Game over for Toys R Us
AQ
03/09NEWELL BRANDS : Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Does Hamilton Beach Brands Represent Good Value? 
03/14Stop Looking For Low P/E Ratio Stocks 
03/13Starboard pressures Newell Brands again 
03/12NEWELL BRANDS : Activist Battle Presents 100% Upside 
03/08Fifth board member steps away from Newell Brands 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 537 M
EBIT 2018 2 062 M
Net income 2018 1 110 M
Debt 2018 9 613 M
Yield 2018 3,38%
P/E ratio 2018 12,85
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 13 934 M
Chart NEWELL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Technical Analysis Chart | NWL | US6512291062 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Polk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark S. Tarchetti President
Michael T. Cowhig Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS-6.50%14 017
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%62 897
ELECTROLUX3.18%10 172
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.30.07%9 980
GROUPE SEB3.08%9 828
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.