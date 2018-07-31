Robbins Arroyo LLP: Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:
NWL) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers
and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018. Newell designs,
manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products
worldwide.
Newell Accused of Hiding Truth Behind Sales Decline
According to the complaint, Newell failed to disclose that the company's
retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold product,
which made it more likely that the company would experience slower sales
growth. In addition, Newell's business fundamentals were not improving
as Newell officials claimed and internal discord was contributing to the
adverse effect on the company's operating performance. On November 2,
2017, the company announced that net sales declined by 7%, admitting
that 2017 third quarter results were below expectations due to weak
"late-quarter sales" related to retail inventory rebalancing. Then, on
January 25, 2018, Newell announced that the company was considering a
divestiture that would result in a 50% reduction in both Newell's
customer base and its global factory and warehouse footprint. On this
news, Newell's stock fell nearly 21% to close at $24.81 per share on
January 25, 2018, and has yet to recover from this decline.
Newell Shareholders Have Legal Options
