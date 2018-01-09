Newell Brands : Start Building the Homes of Tomorrow - Today - with BRK Electronics

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (International Builders' Show Booth #W5882) Whether you ask Alexa or the Google Assistant, the answer is clear: the future of home protection is here, and the name is Onelink. See for yourself when BRK Electronics debuts the latest Onelink by First Alert innovations at the 2018 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando Jan. 9-12.

Unlike other alarms in the connected home space, Onelink delivers on three fronts – convenience, control and ease of installation – making it the must-have feature for homes in 2018 and beyond. By working with pre-existing wiring and popular connected home platforms, Onelink makes it easy for builders to install and for homebuyers to monitor and control their homes' safety from anywhere, at any time.

Beyond the Onelink portfolio, BRK will also feature its latest solution to one of the biggest challenges facing today's homebuilders – constantly changing building code and legislative requirements. BRK's suite of 10-year smoke and carbon monoxide alarms keeps builders ahead of the curve by offering the highest levels of protection in an easy-to-install solution.

"With constantly evolving technology – as well as the need to comply with ever-more-complicated building codes, safety and simplicity have never been more important to the building industry," said Mark Devine, senior vice president of marketing at BRK Brands. "Onelink products and BRK's 10-year alarms deliver a one-two punch, winning over both pros and homeowners with their simplicity and cost-effectiveness. This is the future of home protection."

Expanded Onelink Portfolio Provides Added Convenience throughout the Home

With Onelink, BRK proves that connectivity doesn't have to be complicated, as homeowners can easily access their home's safety features through the Onelink Home App and simple voice commands. New product offerings to showcase in your next building projects include:

Onelink Safe & Sound – Meet a builder's and your customer's new best friend. This smart home device delivers added convenience and enjoyment to every household. The Onelink Safe & Sound is the first announced smoke and CO alarm with a superior home speaker and ability to process voice commands. The device features exclusive voice and location technology to alert users to the type of danger and its location. The interconnection feature automatically activates other existing hardwired alarms in the home when an emergency is detected. In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound has a host of features that put it in a category of its own:

– Meet a builder's and your customer's new best friend. This smart home device delivers added convenience and enjoyment to every household. The Onelink Safe & Sound is the first announced smoke and CO alarm with a superior home speaker and ability to process voice commands. The device features exclusive voice and location technology to alert users to the type of danger and its location. The interconnection feature automatically activates other existing hardwired alarms in the home when an emergency is detected. In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound has a host of features that put it in a category of its own: Onelink Safe & Sound with Amazon Alexa – Need Something? Just ask Alexa – built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather and control other smart home devices with the Onelink Safe & Sound.

– Need Something? Just ask Alexa – built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather and control other smart home devices with the Onelink Safe & Sound.

Onelink Safe & Sound with the Google Assistant – Simply say "Hey Google," to trigger the Google Assistant that's built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can have their own personal Google right on their ceiling and ask it questions or tell it to do something. From controlling devices in the home to providing information about your day, the Google Assistant simplifies life and can help accomplish tasks, play music and more – all via the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and CO alarm.

– Simply say "Hey Google," to trigger the Google Assistant that's built directly into the new Onelink Safe & Sound. Users can have their own personal Google right on their ceiling and ask it questions or tell it to do something. From controlling devices in the home to providing information about your day, the Google Assistant simplifies life and can help accomplish tasks, play music and more – all via the Onelink Safe & Sound smoke and CO alarm. Onelink Connect – This Wi-Fi mesh tri-band solution delivers faster, stronger, more reliable internet throughout the home. The Onelink Connect system includes three nodes which can be placed throughout the home. The nodes are in constant communication with one another via a dedicated backhaul, preventing congestion and directing maximum internet speeds to the locations where it's needed most. The resulting network blankets the home with consistent Wi-Fi coverage, enabling users and devices to get online – and stay online – faster and easier.

BRK 10-Year Alarms Offer Ultimate Protection, with Easy Code Compliance

Looking for the total package? Look no further. BRK's selection of 10-year smoke and CO alarms are designed for all builder applications and tested to the highest industry standards. The alarms feature two-in-one, hassle-free protection that saves time and money by reducing wiring and eliminating the need for multiple alarms, while providing builders with an effortless installation process with signature Perfect Mount capability. With a lithium battery that lasts the entire life of the alarm, they also eliminate the risk of ever having an alarm deactivated due to battery removal.

The BRK 10-Year hardwired smoke and CO alarms further raise the bar by incorporating 10-year battery backup technology, not only for smoke detection but also for carbon monoxide, providing builders in any of the 45 states (and counting) that require CO detectors to be installed in new residences with a significant advantage. It uses an electrochemical CO sensor – the most accurate technology available, allowing homeowners to capture and retrieve the highest CO levels recorded in their home through the peak function.

"BRK and First Alert are the most trusted brands in home safety*, and with these latest innovations, we're taking our rich legacy of home protection to the highest levels yet," Devine said. "Building a home with our Onelink and 10-year alarm products is the ultimate way for builders and contractors to deliver what their clients want – safety, control and peace of mind."

Experience the latest from BRK on display at the BRK booth (#W5882) at IBS 2018.

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 50 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, http://www.newellbrands.com.

