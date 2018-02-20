Newmont Mining : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14 per Share - (PDF 48 KB)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the fourth quarter dividend to $0.14 per share of common stock, payable on March 22, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2018.

'We're pleased to announce that we have raised our dividend to nearly three times higher than the prior year quarter,' said Gary J. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'This increase reflects our strong balance sheet and steady long-term production profile - and our equally strong conviction that we can continue to generate superior returns while investing in the next generation of Newmont mines.'

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cautionary Statement:

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividend payments, future balance sheet strength, future production, future investments, and future shareholder value and returns. Investors are cautioned that declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such policy at any time without prior notice. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005651/en/

Source: Newmont Mining Corporation