Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Mining Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION (NEM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Newmont Mining : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14 per Share - (PDF 48 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:06pm CET

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors declared an increase in the fourth quarter dividend to $0.14 per share of common stock, payable on March 22, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2018.

'We're pleased to announce that we have raised our dividend to nearly three times higher than the prior year quarter,' said Gary J. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. 'This increase reflects our strong balance sheet and steady long-term production profile - and our equally strong conviction that we can continue to generate superior returns while investing in the next generation of Newmont mines.'

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cautionary Statement:

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements or expectations regarding future dividend payments, future balance sheet strength, future production, future investments, and future shareholder value and returns. Investors are cautioned that declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold price fluctuations and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such policy at any time without prior notice. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005651/en/

Source: Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 12:05:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
01:06pNEWMONT MINING : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14 per Share - (PDF 48 KB)
PU
12:56pNEWMONT MINING : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.14 per Share
BU
02/08NEWMONT MINING : Recognized for Top Performance in Mining Sector in Sustainabili..
BU
02/01NEWMONT MINING : Ranked as Top Miner in FORTUNE's 2018 List of World's Most Admi..
AQ
01/25NEWMONT MINING : Ranked as Top Miner in FORTUNE’s 2018 List of World&rsquo..
BU
01/13NEWMONT MINING : Speakers confirmed for Winnemucca Futures
AQ
01/11NEWMONT MINING : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Call
BU
01/03NEWMONT MINING : CEO Inducted Into Mining Hall Of Fame
AQ
2017NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION (NYSE : NEM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
AQ
2017NEWMONT MINING CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:09aNewmont Mining declares $0.14 dividend 
02/13Victory Formation Long/Short Portfolio Update - February 2018 
02/12GOLD MINERS TAKING SEVERE PUNISHMENT : A Rebound Appears Very Likely 
01/29GDX : What Will Break This Range? 
01/29KINROSS GOLD : The Tasiast Mine Spells Future Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 7 307 M
EBIT 2017 1 332 M
Net income 2017 659 M
Debt 2017 849 M
Yield 2017 0,65%
P/E ratio 2017 35,47
P/E ratio 2018 27,16
EV / Sales 2017 2,97x
EV / Sales 2018 2,77x
Capitalization 20 859 M
Chart NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | NEM | US6516391066 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,1 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Palmer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.94%20 859
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 265
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.83%16 011
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.01%14 073
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.90%10 653
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 635
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.