News : Statement of Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, on a Carriage Fee for Trusted Publishers

News Corp today issued the following statement from Executive Chairman,
Rupert Murdoch:
"Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through
algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently
unreliable. Recognition of a problem is one step on the pathway to cure,
but the remedial measures that both companies have so far proposed are
inadequate, commercially, socially and journalistically.
There has been much discussion about subscription models but I have yet
to see a proposal that truly recognizes the investment in and the social
value of professional journalism. We will closely follow the latest
shift in Facebook’s strategy, and I have no doubt that Mark Zuckerberg
is a sincere person, but there is still a serious lack of transparency
that should concern publishers and those wary of political bias at these
powerful platforms.
The time has come to consider a different route. If Facebook wants to
recognize 'trusted' publishers then it should pay those publishers a
carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies. The
publishers are obviously enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook
through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for
those services. Carriage payments would have a minor impact on
Facebook’s profits but a major impact on the prospects for publishers
and journalists."
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)(NASDAQ:NWSA)(ASX:NWS)(ASX:NWSLV) is a global,
diversified media and information services company focused on creating
and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers
throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of
media, including: news and information services, book publishing,
digital real estate services, and cable network programming and pay-TV
distribution in Australia. Headquartered in New York, the activities of
News Corp are conducted primarily in the United States, Australia, and
the United Kingdom. More information: http://www.newscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006417/en/