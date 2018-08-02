News : Realtor.com® Renews New York Yankees Sponsorship

Log in
08/02/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com, The Home of Home Search℠, today announced it is again sponsoring the New York Yankees. The agreement, which includes a variety of advertisement display opportunities within Yankee Stadium during home games, extends the relationship with the team for the fourth consecutive year through the 2018 regular season.

"Realtor.com is committed to serving New York City's home buyers and renters, who are deeply passionate about their unique city and neighborhoods," said Nate Johnson, chief marketing officer at realtor.com. "Our New York Yankees sponsorship gives us the opportunity to reach New Yorkers on their home field, and we are proud to continue partnering with a team that defines excellence."

Yankees home game attendees will see realtor.com's branding and advertisements on the Stadium Television Network, the LED board located in the Great Hall, the Open Caption signs during the third inning of select games, and the Foul Pole LED signs during the bottom of the fifth inning during each game.

"We are excited to be continuing our partnership with realtor.com, and will work together to enhance its brand awareness in the Tri-state area and beyond," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president, partnerships.

In addition to the New York Yankees sponsorship, realtor.com's investment in the New York City market includes a recently introduced custom home search experience, specific to New York City's five boroughs. The new experience helps New York City home seekers navigate the complex home search process and unique nuances of living in New York City by providing enhanced building pages and search options based on property types and building amenities.

About realtor.com®
Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, offers an extensive inventory of for-sale and rental listings, and access to information, tools and professional expertise that help people move confidently through every step of their home journey. It pioneered the world of digital real estate 20 years ago, and today is the trusted resource for home buyers, sellers and dreamers by making all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. under a perpetual license from the National Association of REALTORS®. For more information, visit realtor.com®.

CONTACT: Tammy Lee, [email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtorcom-renews-new-york-yankees-sponsorship-300691147.html

SOURCE realtor.com


© PRNewswire 2018
