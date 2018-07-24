Storyful : Announces Ben Berkowitz as Editor-In-Chief

Ben Berkowitz has been named Editor-in-Chief of Storyful, the leader in
discovering, validating and acquiring social media and insights for
global media organizations. Mr. Berkowitz was previously Vice President,
Digital at WNBC and has two decades of news experience with NBC, Thomson
Reuters, the Associated Press and more.
"I'm thrilled to be joining a team on the cutting edge of data-driven
projects while also maintaining a top-rate, globally recognized standard
for its journalism," Berkowitz said. "I can't wait to learn more about
the business and begin working with all of our great partners."
Mr. Berkowitz will take over responsibility for Storyful's global
editorial operation starting in August. As Editor-in-Chief, he will
drive long term strategy and maintain day-to-day oversight of Storyful’s
newsroom including offices in Dublin, New York, London, Hong Kong and
Sydney. He will also lead new initiatives such as News Intelligence, an
investigative research service for newsrooms, and training programs
designed to combat misinformation on social media for the world's
largest media companies.
The Storyful editorial team are expanding their News Intelligence work –
mapping and monitoring the flow of information as it moves across
closed, semi-closed and open platforms – while also planning an upcoming
set of significant upgrades for its core Newswire product. These
initiatives all build toward the team creating more consultative partner
relationships and expanding its footprint internationally.
"Now is the perfect time for us to bring in an editor with Ben’s
pedigree," said chief executive Sharb Farjami. "Social media is more
complex than it has ever been and more vital to newsrooms. With Ben at
the helm, we’ll help partners meet the challenges of this environment,
go deeper in their reporting and cover the most important stories in the
world."
About Storyful
Storyful, a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV),
is the world’s social media intelligence agency, combining award-winning
journalism with comprehensive data access and agile technology to find
insights and content for media and brand partners. Their expertise
allows them to verify and contextualize social data, conversations and
content to find the truth in the vast landscape of social noise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005595/en/