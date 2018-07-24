Storyful : Announces Ben Berkowitz as Editor-In-Chief

Ben Berkowitz has been named Editor-in-Chief of Storyful, the leader in discovering, validating and acquiring social media and insights for global media organizations. Mr. Berkowitz was previously Vice President, Digital at WNBC and has two decades of news experience with NBC, Thomson Reuters, the Associated Press and more.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team on the cutting edge of data-driven projects while also maintaining a top-rate, globally recognized standard for its journalism," Berkowitz said. "I can't wait to learn more about the business and begin working with all of our great partners."

Mr. Berkowitz will take over responsibility for Storyful's global editorial operation starting in August. As Editor-in-Chief, he will drive long term strategy and maintain day-to-day oversight of Storyful’s newsroom including offices in Dublin, New York, London, Hong Kong and Sydney. He will also lead new initiatives such as News Intelligence, an investigative research service for newsrooms, and training programs designed to combat misinformation on social media for the world's largest media companies.

The Storyful editorial team are expanding their News Intelligence work – mapping and monitoring the flow of information as it moves across closed, semi-closed and open platforms – while also planning an upcoming set of significant upgrades for its core Newswire product. These initiatives all build toward the team creating more consultative partner relationships and expanding its footprint internationally.

"Now is the perfect time for us to bring in an editor with Ben’s pedigree," said chief executive Sharb Farjami. "Social media is more complex than it has ever been and more vital to newsrooms. With Ben at the helm, we’ll help partners meet the challenges of this environment, go deeper in their reporting and cover the most important stories in the world."

About Storyful

Storyful, a division of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV), is the world’s social media intelligence agency, combining award-winning journalism with comprehensive data access and agile technology to find insights and content for media and brand partners. Their expertise allows them to verify and contextualize social data, conversations and content to find the truth in the vast landscape of social noise.

