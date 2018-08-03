NEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity transactions, the disclosure made on 02 Aug for dealings on 01 Aug has been updated. Section 2(a) has been updated.

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: (GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree NEX GROUP PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: NEX GROUP PLC (d) Date dealing undertaken: 01 August 2018 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' YES - disclosed previously for CME GROUP INC.

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received Lowest price per unit paid/received 17.5p ordinary Purchases 701,809

493,915 10.2400 GBP

13.4269 USD 10.0500 GBP

13.2876 USD 17.5p ordinary Sales 290,284 10.2500 GBP 10.0500 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit 17.5p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 85,500 10.1000 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 28,500 10.1000 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 57,000 10.1000 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 4,139 10.1160 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 8,091 10.1160 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 114,164 10.1160 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Opening a short position 32,693 10.1160 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 187 10.2198 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 633,763 10.2300 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Reducing a short position 11,123 10.2300 GBP 17.5p ordinary CFD Increasing a short position 291 10.2377 GBP 17.5p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 55,729 13.2876 USD 17.5p ordinary SWAP Reducing a short position 83,356 13.4269 USD

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising / exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

Date of disclosure: 03 August 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Date of disclosure: 03 August 2018 Contact name: Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette Telephone number: +44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.