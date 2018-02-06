Nexa Resources S.A. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Full Year 2017 and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE, TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) will
host a conference call on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern
time (11:00 AM Sao Paulo time) to discuss full year 2017 and 4Q17
results.
Full Year 2017 and 4Q17 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Nexa Resources plans to issue a press release containing the full year
2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results on Thursday, February 15, 2018, and
will post it on the Company’s website.
An archived audio webcast of the call will also be available on the
Investors page of the Company’s website: www.nexaresources.com/investors
ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.
Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of
experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin
America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines,
three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state
of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access www.nexaresources.com
