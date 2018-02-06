Log in
NEXA RESOURCES SA (NEXA)
Nexa Resources S.A. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Full Year 2017 and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

02/06/2018

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE, TSX: NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) will host a conference call on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern time (11:00 AM Sao Paulo time) to discuss full year 2017 and 4Q17 results.

Full Year 2017 and 4Q17 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date:     Friday, February 16, 2018
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern time (NY, Toronto, Lima)

11:00 AM São Paulo time

1:00 PM London time

Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa180215RNzobr6y.html

Dial in: US: +1-866-807-9684

Canada: +1-866-450-4696

International: +1-412-317-5415

Passcode: Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources plans to issue a press release containing the full year 2017 and fourth quarter 2017 results on Thursday, February 15, 2018, and will post it on the Company’s website.

An archived audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website: www.nexaresources.com/investors

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access www.nexaresources.com


© Business Wire 2018
