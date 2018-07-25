Log in
News Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Results – Time Updated

07/25/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)(TSX:NEXA) (“Nexa Resources”, “Nexa”) announces 2Q18 Results Agenda.

Nexa Resources 2Q18 Results will be published next week, on Tuesday, July 31st, 2018, after NYSE and TSX market hours.

Earnings Webcast and Call

The company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 to discuss 2Q18 results.

The format will be a presentation held by management, followed by a Q&A session.

Please note the new time below.

Date:   Wednesday, August 1st, 2018
 
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern time (NY and Toronto)

10:00 AM Lima time

12:00 PM Sao Paulo time

4:00 PM London time

 
Webcast:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/nexa180801V5AtzEfs.html

 
Dial in: US: +1-866-807-9684

Canada: +1-866-450-4696

Brazil: 0800-8910015

International: +1-412-317-5415

Passcode: Nexa Resources

Conference replay:
US: +1-877-344-7529
Canada: +1-855-669-9658
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10122283

ABOUT NEXA RESOURCES S.A.

Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company operates and owns five long-life underground mines, three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. For more details, please access www.nexaresources.com


© Business Wire 2018
