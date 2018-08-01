Log in
NEXANS (NEX)
Nexans : Successful placement of a bond issue in the amount of 325 million euros, maturity August 8, 2023

08/01/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Press release

SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF A BOND ISSUE IN THE AMOUNT OF 325 MILLION EUROS, MATURITY AUGUST 8, 2023

Paris La Défense, August 1, 2018 - Nexans successfully placed a € 325 million bond issue today. This fixed rate issue has a maturity of 5 years (August 8, 2023 term) and an annual coupon of 3.75 % p.a..

Yield to maturity is 3.75 % and issue price is 100 % of par value.

Investors' demand exceeded €900 million based on final yield of 3.75%BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking were global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and ING was co-lead manager.

Settlement is expected on August 8, 2018.

The bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Financial calendar

November 8, 2018:       2018 Third-Quarter Financial Information

About Nexans

As a global leader in advanced cabling and connectivity solutions, Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of best-in-class products and innovative services. For over 120 years, innovation has been the company's hallmark, enabling Nexans to drive a safer, smarter and more efficient future together with its customers. Today, the Nexans Group is committed to facilitating energy transition and supporting the exponential growth of data by empowering its customers in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities, smart grids, e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, submarine interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, Oil & Gas, automation, and others). Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans' business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans became the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group's commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables drives its active involvement within several leading industry associations, including Europacable, The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), International Cablemakers Federation (ICF) or CIGRE to mention a few. Nexans employs more than 26,000 people with industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2017, the Group generated 6.4 billion euros in sales. Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please consult: www.nexans.com

Contacts :

Investor relations
Michel Gédéon
Tél. : +33 (0)1 78 15 05 41
[email protected]

 

Marième Diop
Tel: +33 (0) 1 78 15 05 40 [email protected]

  		Press
Paul Floren
Tél +33 1 78 15 04 78 [email protected]

 

Angéline Afanoukoe
Tél. : +33 (0)1 78 15 04 67
[email protected]


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nexans via Globenewswire
