NEXIA HOLDINGS INC
Sack Lunch Announces Qualification Date for Regulation A+ Offering

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

SALT LAKE CITY, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAKL) an action oriented event company announced today that its Regulation A+ Offering will be qualified as of March 2, 2018. The Offering Circular pursuant to Regulation A+ is to offer Series E Convertible Preferred Stock to the public. The offering will be for up to 2,400,000 shares of Series E Convertible Preferred Shares with potential proceeds in excess of $10,000,000.

An offering circular regarding this offering has been filed with the SEC. Now that the SEC has qualified the offering circular SAKL may make sales of the securities described by the offering circular. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering circular.  You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of the offering statement HERE. You should read the offering circular before making any investment.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:
Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials.  Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

CONTACT:
Richard Surber, President and Director
Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.
801-575-8073 x111
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
