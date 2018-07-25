NEXON : MapleStory M Officially Launches in 140 Countries Today

MapleStory
M, a mobile adventure based on the original MapleStory
franchise, is now available for free across nine languages and over
140 countries! The game can be downloaded in the App
Store and the Google
Play Store.
Players who login and play MapleStory M over the next 14 days
will receive special in-game items each day until August 21, 2018. Those
who pre-registered will also be able to claim their pre-registration
rewards until August 21, 2018.
From July 24 through July 31, 2018, MapleStory M streamers will
also have the opportunity to win extra rewards. More details can be
found here: http://bit.ly/2Lr2Iew.
MapleStory M brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory
to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive
storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the
epic franchise.
The global launch features 150 levels of content, including:
-
New Character Classes: The Explorers are a new breed of hero
who fight side-by-side to maintain the peace in Maple World;
-
Battle Function: This function features the
mobile-optimized hunting and leveling with the auto-battle and
auto-quest function for each class;
-
Character Customization: Players can show off their unique
style by customizing their characters’ hair color and choosing from
all sorts of fashionable items and accessories;
-
Dungeons: These unique challenging modes will let Maplers level
up and complete quests solo or with friends; and
-
Pets and Mounts: Maplers can adopt pets to join them in battle
and hop on mounts to get around with speed and style.
New and returning MapleStory players can also visit www.MapleStory.com
starting July 25 to register for exclusive events and receive special
coupon codes for gift packs in MapleStory M. Players that link
their MapleStory account with MapleStory M will earn
additional in-game rewards on both games.
Assets: Launch
Trailer / MapleStory
M
Social Media: Twitch
/ Facebook
/ Twitter
/ YouTube
/ Discord
About MapleStory M http://maplestorym.nexon.com/enLaunch
First released in Korea in October 2016, MapleStory M quickly
became the #1 ranked free game on both the App Store and the Google Play
Store and amassed over two million downloads in the first two weeks. The
game will be available on all iOS and Android devices as a free download
from the App Store and Google Play.
About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net
Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a
global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated
across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and
the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched
global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player
communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded
in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei
Stock Index 300.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006039/en/