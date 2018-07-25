Log in
NEXON CO LTD
NEXON : MapleStory M Officially Launches in 140 Countries Today

07/25/2018 | 07:02am CEST

Download Now and Join Special Launch Week Events for Rewards!

MapleStory M, a mobile adventure based on the original MapleStory franchise, is now available for free across nine languages and over 140 countries! The game can be downloaded in the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Players who login and play MapleStory M over the next 14 days will receive special in-game items each day until August 21, 2018. Those who pre-registered will also be able to claim their pre-registration rewards until August 21, 2018.

From July 24 through July 31, 2018, MapleStory M streamers will also have the opportunity to win extra rewards. More details can be found here: http://bit.ly/2Lr2Iew.

MapleStory M brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise.

The global launch features 150 levels of content, including:

  • New Character Classes: The Explorers are a new breed of hero who fight side-by-side to maintain the peace in Maple World;
  • Battle Function: This function features the mobile-optimized hunting and leveling with the auto-battle and auto-quest function for each class;
  • Character Customization: Players can show off their unique style by customizing their characters’ hair color and choosing from all sorts of fashionable items and accessories;
  • Dungeons: These unique challenging modes will let Maplers level up and complete quests solo or with friends; and
  • Pets and Mounts: Maplers can adopt pets to join them in battle and hop on mounts to get around with speed and style.

New and returning MapleStory players can also visit www.MapleStory.com starting July 25 to register for exclusive events and receive special coupon codes for gift packs in MapleStory M. Players that link their MapleStory account with MapleStory M will earn additional in-game rewards on both games.

Assets: Launch Trailer / MapleStory M

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M http://maplestorym.nexon.com/enLaunch

First released in Korea in October 2016, MapleStory M quickly became the #1 ranked free game on both the App Store and the Google Play Store and amassed over two million downloads in the first two weeks. The game will be available on all iOS and Android devices as a free download from the App Store and Google Play.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.


