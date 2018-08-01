Log in
NEXON CO LTD (3659)
NEXON : MapleStory M Reaches 3 Million Global Downloads!

08/01/2018 | 12:31am EDT

Ranked #1 in Highest Grossing Games Across Multiple Countries In One Week

MapleStory M, the side-scrolling adventure mobile game for iOS and Android, reached three million downloads within one week after its global launch.

In the Apple App Store, MapleStory M has reached #1 in highest grossing games in five countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan making it a top 10 game in 11 countries.

The mobile game has achieved top gross rankings in the Google Play Store across multiple countries as well, including #1 in Singapore, #2 in Taiwan, #4 in Malaysia and #6 in Thailand.

In the U.S., the game has reached #45 in highest grossing games and #3 in top RPGs in the Apple App Store. The game is also #46 in highest grossing games and #3 in top RPGs in the Google Play Store.

To celebrate the three million downloads, MapleStory M will host a special in-game giveaway event starting today, July 31 at 19:00 pm PT until August 10 at 23:59 pm PT. Maplers who login during this period will receive rewards including 10 Orange EXP Increase Tickets (15 MINS), 300 MP Potions v4.0 and 300 HP Potions v4.0.

New and returning MapleStory players can also visit www.MapleStory.com to register for exclusive events and receive special coupon codes for gift packs coming in MapleStory M.

Assets: Launch Trailer / MapleStory M Screenshots

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M http://maplestorym.nexon.com/enLaunch

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise.

First released in Korea in October 2016, MapleStory M quickly became the #1 ranked free game on both the App Store and the Google Play Store and amassed over two million downloads in the first two weeks. The game will be available on all iOS and Android devices as a free download from the App Store and Google Play.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net

Nexon America, a subsidiary of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO), is a global leader in online games, with more than 100 live games operated across more than 190 countries. Nexon pioneered micro-transactions and the free-to-play business model, and is widely credited with unmatched global expertise in sophisticated live game operations, nurturing player communities, and for sustaining titles for years, even decades. Founded in Korea in 1994, the company is now headquartered in Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In 2017, Nexon was placed on the Nikkei Stock Index 300.


1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXON CO LTD-52.09%13 804
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD15.95%59 108
NCSOFT CORP--.--%7 539
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 749
ZYNGA INC-5.25%3 612
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD--.--%3 393
