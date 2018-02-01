NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and present 2018 earnings guidance.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 724-9513 or, for international callers, (719) 325-4857, and using passcode Conference ID: 1189856. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, February 20, 2018, by dialing (888) 203-1112 or, for international callers, (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 1189856.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter 2017 and full year financial results and 2018 earnings guidance before market open on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com

