Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NexPoint Residential Trust Inc    NXRT

NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC (NXRT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and present 2018 earnings guidance.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 724-9513 or, for international callers, (719) 325-4857, and using passcode Conference ID: 1189856. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations").  An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, February 20, 2018, by dialing (888) 203-1112 or, for international callers, (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 1189856.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter 2017 and full year financial results and 2018 earnings guidance before market open on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. 

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com

Contact:
Marilynn Meek
Financial Relations Board
212-827-3773

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-earnings-conference-call-300592113.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST
10:16p NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 E..
01/22 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST : Announces 2017 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : To Participate At NAREIT's 2017 REITWorld Inv..
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. (NY : NXRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations ..
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC. : reports 3Q results
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces 13.6% Increase in Quarterly Dividen..
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Reports Third Quarter Results
2017 NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Confere..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/23/ : Opk, chn, pcf, swz, nxrt
01/23 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/19/ : S, cnbka, ccur, pcf, bh, nxrt
01/23 Tao Value Q4 2017 Letter
01/18 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/12/ : Kala, pdvw, nxrt, bh
01/12 DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 1/10/ : Shld, re, swz, dex, nxrt
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.