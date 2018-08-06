Log in
0.67 AUD
NGE Capital : Change of Company Address

08/06/2018 | 06:26am CEST

6 August 2018

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Change of office details

NGE Capital Limited (ASX: NGE) advises that it has changed its registered office and principal place of business to the following:

Level 4 North Building

333 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria, 3000

Ph: +61 3 9648 2290 Fax:+61 3 7000 5077

Leslie Smith

CFO/Company Secretary

NGE Capital Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238

Level 4 North Building, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au

Disclaimer

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:25:05 UTC
