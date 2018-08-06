NGE Capital : Change of Company Address

6 August 2018
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Change of office details
NGE Capital Limited (ASX: NGE) advises that it has changed its registered office and principal place of business to the following:
Level 4 North Building
333 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria, 3000
Ph: +61 3 9648 2290 Fax:+61 3 7000 5077
Leslie Smith
CFO/Company Secretary
NGE Capital Limited
