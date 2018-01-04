Log in
NGE CAPITAL LTD (NGE)
Report
NGE Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - December 2017

01/04/2018 | 04:04am CET

4 January 2018

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

NGE Capital Limited (NGE)

Monthly Net Tangible Asset Backing Statement As at 31 December 2017- Unaudited

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.12 NGE advises the following:

Net Asset Value (NAV)

31 December 2017

30 November 2017

Per share after tax

$0.630

$0.631

Portfolio composition:

31 December 2017

30 November 2017

Listed equities

59%

59%

Unlisted equities

17%

16%

Convertible notes

3%

3%

Cash plus other net assets

21%

22%

Total

100%

100%

Leslie Smith

CFO/Company Secretary

NGE Capital Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238

Level 15, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 03:04:03 UTC.

