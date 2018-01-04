NGE Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - December 2017

4 January 2018
NGE Capital Limited (NGE)
Monthly Net Tangible Asset Backing Statement As at 31 December 2017- Unaudited
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.12 NGE advises the following:
|
Net Asset Value (NAV)
|
31 December 2017
|
30 November 2017
|
Per share after tax
|
$0.630
|
$0.631
|
Portfolio composition:
|
31 December 2017
|
30 November 2017
|
Listed equities
|
59%
|
59%
|
Unlisted equities
|
17%
|
16%
|
Convertible notes
|
3%
|
3%
|
Cash plus other net assets
|
21%
|
22%
|
Total
|
100%
|
100%
Leslie Smith
CFO/Company Secretary
NGE Capital Limited
ABN 31 112 618 238
Level 15, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au
