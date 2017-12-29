Log in
NGE Capital : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484 - 29Dec17

12/29/2017 | 01:44am CET

29 December 2017

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A, NGE Capital Limited (Company) (ASX:NGE) provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 305,901 shares bought back under the Company's on-market share buy-back facility.

Leslie Smith CFO/Company Secretary

NGE Capital Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238

Level 15, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000

T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

NGE CAPITAL LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

112 618 238

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7E9780852

Lodgement date/time: 29-12-2017 11:10:00 Reference Id: 106780655

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Leslie Francis Bishop SMITHSignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

Leslie Francis Bishop SMITH

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 29-12-2017

Form 484 - Change to company details NGE CAPITAL LIMITEDACN112 618 238

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

305901

138053

Earliest Date of cancellation

07-12-2017

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

37563547

82244194.00

0.00

Earliest date of change

07-12-2017

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 00:44:05 UTC.

