NGE Capital : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484 - 29Dec17

29 December 2017
Market Announcements Office ASX Limited
Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A, NGE Capital Limited (Company) (ASX:NGE) provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 305,901 shares bought back under the Company's on-market share buy-back facility.
Leslie Smith CFO/Company Secretary
NGE Capital Limited
ABN 31 112 618 238
Level 15, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne Vic 3000
T: +61 3 9648 2290 ι F: +61 3 7000 5077 www.ngecapital.com.au
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
NGE CAPITAL LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
112 618 238
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7E9780852
Lodgement date/time: 29-12-2017 11:10:00 Reference Id: 106780655
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
Leslie Francis Bishop SMITHSignature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
Leslie Francis Bishop SMITH
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 29-12-2017
Form 484 - Change to company details NGE CAPITAL LIMITEDACN112 618 238
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
305901
|
138053
Earliest Date of cancellation
07-12-2017
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
37563547
|
82244194.00
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
07-12-2017