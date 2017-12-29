NGE Capital : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484 - 29Dec17

29 December 2017

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A, NGE Capital Limited (Company) (ASX:NGE) provides the attached copy of ASIC Form 484 notifying the cancellation of 305,901 shares bought back under the Company's on-market share buy-back facility.

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 305901 138053 Earliest Date of cancellation

07-12-2017

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY SHARES 37563547 82244194.00 0.00 Earliest date of change

07-12-2017