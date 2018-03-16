Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NGL Energy Partners LP : Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:37pm CET

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that it does not expect a material impact from yesterday’s revised policy statement by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to disallow income tax allowance cost recovery in rates charged by pipeline companies organized as master limited partnerships (MLPs).

NGL owns Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC (“Grand Mesa”), a FERC regulated interstate crude oil pipeline that operates from the DJ Basin in Weld County, Colorado with deliveries to Cushing, Oklahoma. FERC’s revised policy impacts cost-of-service rates on oil pipelines. Currently, the volumes of crude oil that are transported on Grand Mesa are subject to contractual agreements. Therefore, FERC’s revised policy will not impact Grand Mesa at the present time.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with five primary businesses: water solutions, crude oil logistics, NGL logistics, refined products/renewables and retail propane. For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
10:37pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling
BU
03/08NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : and Magnum Liquids, LLC Announce Signing Joint Venture ..
AQ
03/08NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
03/02NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NYSE : NGL) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/01NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/01NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : and Magnum Liquids, LLC Announce Signing Joint Venture ..
BU
02/12Schaufele appointed to NGL Energy board
AQ
02/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
02/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces the Appointment of L. John Schaufele IV to Bo..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14MLP stocks face 'quagmire,' lag rest of energy sector 
03/14MLP stocks face 'quagmire,' lag rest of energy sector 
03/08AMZA : Show Me The Money 
03/014Q17 MLP DISTRIBUTION RECAP : A Cut-Free Quarter 
02/14NGL ENERGY PARTNERS : A Distribution Cut On The Cards? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 983 M
EBIT 2018 81,2 M
Net income 2018 -135 M
Debt 2018 2 608 M
Yield 2018 13,8%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capitalization 1 368 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | NGL | US62913M1071 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn W. Coady President, COO-Retail Division & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP-24.20%1 423
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-12.00%315 818
BP-11.12%131 287
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.73%118 222
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP--.--%118 222
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.24%90 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.