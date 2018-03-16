NGL Energy Partners LP : Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that it does not
expect a material impact from yesterday’s revised policy statement by
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to disallow income tax
allowance cost recovery in rates charged by pipeline companies organized
as master limited partnerships (MLPs).
NGL owns Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC (“Grand Mesa”), a FERC regulated
interstate crude oil pipeline that operates from the DJ Basin in Weld
County, Colorado with deliveries to Cushing, Oklahoma. FERC’s revised
policy impacts cost-of-service rates on oil pipelines. Currently, the
volumes of crude oil that are transported on Grand Mesa are subject to
contractual agreements. Therefore, FERC’s revised policy will not impact
Grand Mesa at the present time.
