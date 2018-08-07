Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 03:46:53 pm
12.325 USD   -1.08%
12:31pNGL ENERGY PART : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Resu..
BU
08/07NGL ENERGY PART : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/24NGL ENERGY PART : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NGL Energy Partners LP : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-B59911B8461F3.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
03:13pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:59pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
12:31pNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/07NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
07/23NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Timing of Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings ..
BU
07/19Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Marathon Petroleum and Three More Basic ..
AC
07/12NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/11SUPERIOR PLUS : DBRS Upgrades Superior Plus LP's Senior Unsecured Debentures to ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:36aNGL Energy Partners EPS of -$1.52 
07/2950 Energy Sector Top Target Gain Dividend WallStars For July 
07/24NGL Energy Partners declares $0.39 dividend 
07/15MLPs Green With Anticipation 
07/10NGL Energy Partners announces closing of Retail Propane sale for $900M 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 485 M
EBIT 2019 195 M
Net income 2019 -36,2 M
Debt 2019 2 087 M
Yield 2019 12,2%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 1 028,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 1 562 M
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,2 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP-8.54%1 562
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 469
BP8.44%147 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.20%114 570
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.82%109 827
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 252
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.