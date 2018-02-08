NH Hotel : First Michelin star for The White Room

Restaurant The White Room by Jacob Jan Boerma has been awarded with their first Michelin star during the annual Michelin Gala in Amsterdam on December 11th. The signature restaurant of 3* Michelin chef Jacob Jan Boerma is led by Chef de Cuisine Arturo Dalhuisen and opened its doors only one and a half years ago in NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. Since then, the venue, food and team have been receiving praise by many critics and culinary aficionado's. After being named best newcomer by Lekker500 by securing the sixty-second place on this renowned list and receiving 16 6 points by Gault&Millau earlier this year, the work of Dalhuisen and his team is now officially recognized by Michelin, with a prominent place in the Michelin Guide 2018.

The 33-year old Arturo Dalhuisen, former right hand of Boerma, leads the kitchen of The White Room: 'I'm so very grateful! Grateful because Jacob Jan Boerma trusted me to lead the kitchen of The White Room, and even more grateful that Michelin has rewarded the work of our team with this important gastronomical award. Of course, we have fantasized about this star, but it has never been our motivation. We want to create a unique experience for our guests. I'm convinced that only that way, one can achieve perfection.'

Signature menu with fresh tones, acids and spices

Boerma, awarded with 3* Michelin stars at his restaurant De Leest in Vaassen, and Dalhuisen took care of the menu of The White Room. Beautiful ingredients combined with the acid tones and spices Boerma is known for, executed with the fresh style of Dalhuisen make for a perfect combination. Tuna, trout, ricotta, carrot, citrus fruits, French lemon pies and cheesecake-éclairs to name a few. The flavors of the season give a new impulse to The White Room every single time.

A 3-course lunch menu costs 37.50 euro, a dinner is available starting at 65 euros. Ambition and precision can be found on every plate served at the restaurant. 'We want to make fine dining accessible for all culinary lover that appreciate beautiful ingredients. This is what we strive for', Dalhuisen says.

Oldest restaurant of Amsterdam with a new look

The White Room is situated in the 'Witte Zaal' of NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. This location has been a restaurant since 1885 and can therefore call itself the oldest restaurant of Amsterdam. The listed venue, with many original features, add to the experience of the restaurant visitor. The authentic murals, with their paintings and the ceiling ornaments seamlessly melt together with the sleek design and light colors. The original details have carefully been restored with respect for their historical status.

NH Hotel Group's Michelin Stars

NH Hotel Group's gastronomic offering in its establishments amounts to a total 13 Michelin Stars. The new star awarded, The White Room restaurant, and the three owned by Jacob Jan Boerma have to be added to the following offer:

- Paco Roncero, 2* at La Terraza del Casino at NH Collection Casino de Madrid (Madrid)

- Oscar Velasco, 2* Santceloni, at Hesperia Madrid (Madrid)

- Chris Naylor, 1* Vermeer, at NH Collection Barbizon Palace (Amsterdam)

- David Muñoz, 3* DiverXO, at NH Collection Eurobuilding (Madrid)

- Miguel Barrera, awarded with 1* Michelin, is the executive chef at Relevante in NH Mindoro (Castellon)

About The White Room by Jacob Jan Boerma

Restaurant The White Room situated in NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky has an accessible style where respect for the product comes first. Cosmopolitan influences from all over the world are combined in the former 'Witte Zaal' with local ingredients, in which the fresh tones of Boerma are unmistakenly recognizable. The team is led by Chef de Cuisine Arturo Dalhuisen. The White Room can seat 55 guests per evening, in an intimate atmosphere. The design of the room perfectly combines the original details of the historic 'Witte Zaal' with modern elements and a pallet of white, brass and sand.

The White Room | Dam 9 | 1012 JS | Amsterdam, reservations: RestaurantTheWhiteRoom.com

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a world-leading urban hotel operator and a consolidated multinational player. It operates close to 400 hotels and almost 60,000 rooms in 30 markets across Europe, the Americas and Africa, including top city destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Munich, New York, Rome and Vienna.