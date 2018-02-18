Log in
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED (NHF)
  Report  
NIB : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of dividend/distribution

02/18/2018 | 10:36pm CET

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NHF - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 19, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.09000000

Ex Date

Thursday March 1, 2018

Record Date

Friday March 2, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday April 3, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

NHF

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday February 19, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NHF

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 31, 2017

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 2, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 1, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday April 3, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.09000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.09000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    For investor relations enquiries please contact Matthew Neat on +61 2 4914 1777 or [email protected]

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 21:35:03 UTC.

