NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment
Screening Program (PSP) enrollment wizard received a gold Stevie Award
for “e-Commerce Customer Service,” which recognizes customer service and
contact center teams for their innovative use of online technologies.
More than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in
virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition in 89
award categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more
than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.
PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety
histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor
carriers with the driver hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC
Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the
PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily
operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance.
In response to customer service feedback, an enrollment wizard was
developed to allow motor carriers to sign up for PSP access in a few
short steps. Since the launch of the streamlined wizard, enrollments
have increased, and more than 80 percent of enrollment applications are
submitted through the wizard.
Users have called the wizard-based enrollment process “quick and
error-proof,” and “a piece of cake,” while Stevie judges stated the
wizard is a “great use of technology to improve the customer service
experience,” and found the interface “very easy to use.”
“Motor carriers value PSP data as it provides them with more information
during the hiring process,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal’s General
Manager. “Increasing program enrollment is critical to maximizing these
benefits, and the enrollment wizard makes it easier than ever for new
companies to start reviewing PSP safety data.”
According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the
safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using
PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver
out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12
months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes
and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can
be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.
About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S.
Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission
is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and
buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.
About NIC Federal
NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to
transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused
on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds
digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of
government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC
Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more
information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
