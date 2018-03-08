Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC. (EGOV)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2018 | 02:04pm CET

PSP hailed for “great use of technology”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) enrollment wizard received a gold Stevie Award for “e-Commerce Customer Service,” which recognizes customer service and contact center teams for their innovative use of online technologies.

More than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition in 89 award categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the driver hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance.

In response to customer service feedback, an enrollment wizard was developed to allow motor carriers to sign up for PSP access in a few short steps. Since the launch of the streamlined wizard, enrollments have increased, and more than 80 percent of enrollment applications are submitted through the wizard.

Users have called the wizard-based enrollment process “quick and error-proof,” and “a piece of cake,” while Stevie judges stated the wizard is a “great use of technology to improve the customer service experience,” and found the interface “very easy to use.”

“Motor carriers value PSP data as it provides them with more information during the hiring process,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal’s General Manager. “Increasing program enrollment is critical to maximizing these benefits, and the enrollment wizard makes it easier than ever for new companies to start reviewing PSP safety data.”

According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIC INC.
02:04pNIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screeni..
BU
03/07NIC : Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well ..
BU
03/06NIC : to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8
BU
03/06NIC : Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments
BU
03/05NIC INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01NIC : Alabama Announces Sale of Vanity Boat Tags at County Offices
BU
03/01NIC INC. : Joins Alliance for Innovation as Corporate Partner
BU
02/28NIC : Online Business Corporation Filing Now Available in Alabama for Baldwin Co..
BU
02/27NIC : Colorado Information Sharing Consortium Launches Website Delivering On-dem..
BU
02/27NIC : Learn About the Great Maine Outdoors at Camp North Woods
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/02NIC goes ex-dividend on Monday 
02/06Why NIC Lost Over 20% In 2 Days 
02/01Technology - Top Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 pm (2/1/18) 
02/01Midday Gainers / Losers (2/1/2018) 
02/01PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/1/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 337 M
EBIT 2018 75,2 M
Net income 2018 56,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,49
P/E ratio 2019 18,67
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 931 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | EGOV | US62914B1008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Ross C. Hartley Independent Director
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.-15.96%931
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD6.47%525 125
NETFLIX64.10%139 367
NASPERS LIMITED-0.74%129 655
WEIBO CORP (ADR)26.89%30 734
COSTAR GROUP INC20.26%12 870
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.