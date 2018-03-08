NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Wins Gold Stevie

PSP hailed for “great use of technology”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) enrollment wizard received a gold Stevie Award for “e-Commerce Customer Service,” which recognizes customer service and contact center teams for their innovative use of online technologies.

More than 2,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition in 89 award categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the driver hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance.

In response to customer service feedback, an enrollment wizard was developed to allow motor carriers to sign up for PSP access in a few short steps. Since the launch of the streamlined wizard, enrollments have increased, and more than 80 percent of enrollment applications are submitted through the wizard.

Users have called the wizard-based enrollment process “quick and error-proof,” and “a piece of cake,” while Stevie judges stated the wizard is a “great use of technology to improve the customer service experience,” and found the interface “very easy to use.”

“Motor carriers value PSP data as it provides them with more information during the hiring process,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal’s General Manager. “Increasing program enrollment is critical to maximizing these benefits, and the enrollment wizard makes it easier than ever for new companies to start reviewing PSP safety data.”

According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

