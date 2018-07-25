NIC : Hampton Roads Sanitation District Cleans Up Its Web Presence

A fully redesigned website has been created for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) that brings a myriad of modern design features to the end user. The site serves as a portal to a wide array of online services, provides a platform for communicating news and events, and will serve as a repository for media, important documents, and educational information. The new site was built by e-government specialists Virginia Interactive (VI) to feature a complete graphic redesign, with refined site architecture for improved navigation.

HRSD serves to protect public health, and the waters of Hampton Roads, through effective wastewater treatment. Created in 1940, the organization's facilities have a combined capacity of 249 million gallons a day and serve 1.7 million people through over 500 miles of pipes spread across Hampton Roads and the Middle Peninsula.

The website redesign strives to provide customers and partners of HRSD with an intuitive and informative website with an impactful message. Emphasis has been placed on clarity and keeping the mission of HRSD on the surface, to stress their focus of water treatment.

The site's structure has been overhauled to maximize the ability for users to find what they are looking for by prioritizing information and access to online services, all while providing an experience that is consistent, logical and intuitive.

The color scheme and logos have been retained, with a modern approach taken to ensure engagement and utility. With mobile devices in mind, responsive design has been incorporated to ensure a satisfying user experience on any device. The site has the ability to resize and stack navigation, content, and images seamlessly across all modern desktop, tablet, and smartphone devices.

With HRSD covering a large geographic area, maps are a vital aid for presenting location-specific information. Interactive maps are incorporated in the design, along with designated areas for displaying emergency alerts and notifications.

“The Virginia Interactive team took the time to really understand what we do at HRSD in order to build a website that would meet the varied needs of our agency and customers. They offered creative solutions, an intuitive layout, and a clean, modern, accessible design for HRSD.com that better reflects who we are and what we do. Virginia Interactive exceeded our expectations,” said Leila Price, Director of Communications for HRSD.

With the public site currently live at http://www.hrsd.com, users are already gaining access to a wave of updated services and features through the HRSD web presence.

About Virginia Interactive

Virginia Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC Inc., is part of the NIC family of digital government service providers, making life simple for the citizens and businesses of the Commonwealth of Virginia. www.virginiainteractive.org

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

