NIC : Virginia Wine Distribution Company Pours Modern Design into Online Application

A fully redesigned online application has been created for the Virginia
Wine Distribution Company (VWDC) that brings modern design features to
the consumer. The application serves up a world-class experience to
users through improved design, visual appeal, user experience and
maintainability. The new application was built by e-government
specialists Virginia Interactive (VI) to feature a wholesale migration
of the VWDC online application to a VI hosted environment, as well as an
overhaul of its features and technology.
VWDC is a non-profit, non-inventory corporation, created by the
Commonwealth of Virginia to provide wholesale distribution services for
Virginia farm wineries. Small farm wineries had previously been exempt
from the Commonwealth's distribution system of producers, distributors
and retailers. Legislation passed in 2006 brought them under the
traditional distribution system. VWDC was created in 2007 to ameliorate
negative impact on smaller producers by allowing distribution of up to
3,000 cases of their own wine through the VWDC.
The revised VWDC online application has flexibility and specific
functionality to match the specific needs of a specialized organization.
To stay abreast of new regulations, individual wineries have a revised
ability to set discounts. The application now has capacity for orders of
multiple types of wine and allows for infinite order size. A simplified
process for updating the retailers' VABC license status allows for an
automated approach.
A smoother invoice creation system, more control over the modification
of an existing invoice, and the addition of batch invoice capability is
coupled to an ordering process that allows for a shopping cart, digital
signature and time stamps.
In order to create a consistent user experience, the look and feel of
the application has been updated to remain consistent with a website
redesign that was completed in 2017.
To provide a consistent user experience between devices, the new website
leverages responsive design, as opposed to adaptive design. Mobile
breakpoints allow for the rendering of content consistently across all
desktop, tablet and smartphone devices; as well as screen sizes,
operating systems and browsers.
The new application has been crafted by Virginia Interactive to leverage
styles as effectively as possible by taking advantage of whitespace,
proximity, color, and size to improve legibility and draw users' eyes to
important content and calls-to-action.
"VWDC is pleased to roll out new efficiencies on the company website. We
look forward to the positive impact it will have on business and the
business of our partner wineries, cideries and meaderies. Virginia
Interactive has been creative and thoughtful in developing a custom
application for our unique business,” said Robin Hill, Operations
Manager for VWDC.
The revised online application for Virginia Wine Distribution Company
launched on July 10, 2018.
About Virginia Interactive
Virginia Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC Inc., is
part of the NIC family of digital government service providers, making
life simple for the citizens and businesses of the Commonwealth of
Virginia. www.virginiainteractive.org
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005460/en/