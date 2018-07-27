Log in
NIC : Virginia Wine Distribution Company Pours Modern Design into Online Application

07/27/2018 | 06:19pm CEST

A fully redesigned online application has been created for the Virginia Wine Distribution Company (VWDC) that brings modern design features to the consumer. The application serves up a world-class experience to users through improved design, visual appeal, user experience and maintainability. The new application was built by e-government specialists Virginia Interactive (VI) to feature a wholesale migration of the VWDC online application to a VI hosted environment, as well as an overhaul of its features and technology.

VWDC is a non-profit, non-inventory corporation, created by the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide wholesale distribution services for Virginia farm wineries. Small farm wineries had previously been exempt from the Commonwealth's distribution system of producers, distributors and retailers. Legislation passed in 2006 brought them under the traditional distribution system. VWDC was created in 2007 to ameliorate negative impact on smaller producers by allowing distribution of up to 3,000 cases of their own wine through the VWDC.

The revised VWDC online application has flexibility and specific functionality to match the specific needs of a specialized organization. To stay abreast of new regulations, individual wineries have a revised ability to set discounts. The application now has capacity for orders of multiple types of wine and allows for infinite order size. A simplified process for updating the retailers' VABC license status allows for an automated approach.

A smoother invoice creation system, more control over the modification of an existing invoice, and the addition of batch invoice capability is coupled to an ordering process that allows for a shopping cart, digital signature and time stamps.

In order to create a consistent user experience, the look and feel of the application has been updated to remain consistent with a website redesign that was completed in 2017.

To provide a consistent user experience between devices, the new website leverages responsive design, as opposed to adaptive design. Mobile breakpoints allow for the rendering of content consistently across all desktop, tablet and smartphone devices; as well as screen sizes, operating systems and browsers.

The new application has been crafted by Virginia Interactive to leverage styles as effectively as possible by taking advantage of whitespace, proximity, color, and size to improve legibility and draw users' eyes to important content and calls-to-action.

"VWDC is pleased to roll out new efficiencies on the company website. We look forward to the positive impact it will have on business and the business of our partner wineries, cideries and meaderies. Virginia Interactive has been creative and thoughtful in developing a custom application for our unique business,” said Robin Hill, Operations Manager for VWDC.

The revised online application for Virginia Wine Distribution Company launched on July 10, 2018.

About Virginia Interactive

Virginia Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC Inc., is part of the NIC family of digital government service providers, making life simple for the citizens and businesses of the Commonwealth of Virginia. www.virginiainteractive.org

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2018
