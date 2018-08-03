Log in
08/03 10:00:00 pm
09:06pNIC : and Glacier National Park Partner to Offer Electronic Entrance..
08/01NIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
08/01NIC : Earns 25 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $92.5 Million
NIC : and Glacier National Park Partner to Offer Electronic Entrance Passes

08/03/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

YourPassNow offers visitors new digital access to America's public lands

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glacier National Park has partnered with digital government services provider NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) to offer electronic entrance passes to visitors through YourPassNow, a digital marketplace that makes it easy and convenient for visitors to purchase passes and permits to public lands online.

'We are pleased to offer this new convenience to our visitors,' stated Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. 'This technology will allow people to save some time at the entrance station by purchasing a pass in advance.'

YourPassNow provides an alternative to the traditional paper-based, in-person purchase method while simultaneously providing public lands with a tool to help manage the visitor experience. Using a personal device, visitors can purchase passes and permits from yourpassnow.com. Once purchased, passes and permits can be downloaded or stored to an electronic wallet for immediate and future use. They are also emailed for those that want to print their pass or permit.

'NIC is pleased to partner with the Glacier National Park to offer visitors an easy and convenient way to purchase their entrance passes in advance,' said Sandi Miller, NIC Federal General Manager. 'By offering a digital park pass, YourPassNow is helping the 'Crown of the Continent' enhance the experience of its visitors.'

Established in 1910, Glacier National Park is located in Montana on the Canadian-U.S. border. Often referred to as core of the 'Crown of the Continent Ecosystem,' Glacier encompasses more than 1 million acres, and welcomes approximately three million people each year.

Glacier joins the following public lands currently providing electronic passes and permits through YourPassNow: Acadia, Everglades, Grand Canyon, Theodore Roosevelt, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks; Castillo de San Marcos and Colorado National Monuments; Whiskeytown National Recreation Area; Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area; Wayne National Forest; the Bureau of Land Management's Lake Havasu Field Office; and the State of Arkansas' historic Eureka Springs.

About YourPassNow

Developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, YourPassNow makes it easy and convenient for visitors to purchase entrance passes and land access permits to public lands online. YourPassNow streamlines a paper-based purchase process that was previously only available at physical park locations or approved resellers. YourPassNow provides visitors a new level of recreation access to America's public lands. For more information, please visit www.yourpassnow.com

About NIC Inc.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America's 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at www.nps.gov.

Disclaimer

NIC Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 19:05:01 UTC
