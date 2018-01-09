NICE : Workforce Management Delivers Transformational Customer Experience for Leading Travel Company

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that Thomas Cook UK, one of
the world’s leading leisure travel companies, has significantly improved
employee and customer engagement, as well as operational efficiency,
with their renewal and upgrade of NICE Workforce Management (WFM).
Building on more than a seven year relationship with NICE, the
award-winning solution is key in a forward-looking strategy of improved
customer experience and cost-effectiveness at the company’s UK-based
contact centres.
NICE WFM, with industry-leading workforce management software, is
providing Thomas Cook UK the tools to integrate omnichannel data from
across the organization, to generate accurate contact centre forecasts
and staffing plans, and to automate time-consuming tasks related to
scheduling and real-time analytics. The resulting operational
efficiency, with built-in multi-skill, multi-site and workload manager
capabilities, has helped the company achieve:
-
Increased employee engagement, with independent shift trading and
overtime requests
-
Increased agent engagement and productivity
-
Decreased average handle times
-
Improved occupancy
-
Increased efficiency for supervisory scheduling tasks
Greater workforce management efficiency at Thomas Cook UK has also
reduced overhead and ongoing operating costs, including expenditures on
overtime, agent attrition and administrative workload. As a result, the
shrinkage rate was slashed, agent groups were expanded without adding
WFM personnel, and the intraday management team was reduced in size.
NICE WFM also positively impacted customer satisfaction and loyalty,
with Thomas Cook UK meeting or exceeding expectations in the following
manner:
-
Improved CX and NPS results
-
Marked improvement in service level adherence, with real-time
monitoring
-
Improved first call resolution rates due to skill-specific agent
scheduling
-
Reduced abandonment rates
John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA:
“NICE WFM is a robust solution suited to the complexity of Thomas Cook,
which is the oldest and best known name in leisure travel, providing
them the precise forecasts, unique flexibility and clear actionability
needed for reinventing customer service. NICE WFM is the most complete
and configurable solution on the market, putting control in the hands of
exacting WFM professionals in the travel industry, who need to account
for seasonal peaks that impact forecasting, scheduling and service level
expectations.”
Jorg Bordt, Group Head of Customer Contact Centres, Thomas Cook UK:
“We are very proud to serve 19 million customers worldwide each year,
with a focus on constant improvement and greater responsiveness to
changing market demands. NICE played a key role in our current business
transformation, with its broad capabilities as a market-leading
workforce optimization vendor, our close working relationship, and a
clear understanding of our needs.”
