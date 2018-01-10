NICE inContact : Named a Leader in Ovum Decision Matrix for Selecting a Multichannel Cloud Contact Center Solution

NICE
inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) business today announced that Ovum,
a leading research firm, has identified the company as a market leader
in its 2017-18 Ovum
Decision Matrix for Selecting a Multichannel Cloud Contact Center
Solution, earning top scores for its technology capabilities and
being highly regarded by customers for execution. NICE inContact was
recognized by Ovum for its strong reseller and partner base, large
installed base of cloud contact center customers, and high growth for
cloud solutions.
Leaders in the Ovum Decision Matrix are chosen for strong technology
capabilities, proven market share and consistently growing revenue
streams. NICE inContact was ranked as a market leader, receiving high
and consistent ratings from customers in the area of execution.
Specifically, the company earned the overall highest scores in each
category – 9.4 for execution and 8.8 in the technology capabilities
category – compared to other cloud contact center solutions.
“Ovum’s Decision Matrix continues to recognize leaders and innovators,
giving businesses the insights they need to decide which cloud contact
center solutions will help them deliver exceptional, cost-effective
customer experiences,” said Paul Jarman, CEO at NICE inContact. “We are
honored to once again be recognized by Ovum as a leader in this
fast-paced market, as we remain steadfast in helping customers drive
better experiences and ROI.”
Ovum cited that the merging of NICE and inContact’s strengths for the
launch of the CXone platform in July 2017, “marks the first time a
single industry vendor has offered a cloud contact center platform as
well as a full range of WFO applications and analytics packages, with
the ability to offer a truly seamless integrated environment for cloud
contact center operations.” NICE
inContact CXone is a fully integrated
and open cloud contact center platform that enables customer service
teams to respond faster and act smarter, delivering a smooth omnichannel
customer experience.
Further validating NICE inContact’s technology and execution prowess,
Ovum comments that, “the company's products meet or exceed the
technology averages in virtually every area, including solution breadth
and depth, capabilities, core platform, multichannel, vendor strategy,
administration and monitoring, and security.” NICE inContact’s customers
also rated its cloud contact center solutions highly across all
execution categories.
The Ovum report summarizes that the penetration of cloud contact center
solutions is growing rapidly, as companies look to better engage
customers with new solutions, or replace existing on-premises contact
center solutions. The report compares and provides insights on strengths
of various products, helping businesses navigate the broad array of
cloud solutions available on the market. Businesses looking to deliver
excellent, cost-effective customer service across all channels should
use the Ovum Decision Matrix as a trusted and impartial resource to
identify the technology solution which will best meet their contact
center needs.
To download a copy of the report, click
here.
For more information on NICE inContact, please visit: www.niceincontact.com.
