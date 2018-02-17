Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NIDEC CORPORATION    6594   JP3734800000

NIDEC CORPORATION (6594)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

NIDEC : Summary of Statements Made at the Press Conference held on February 15

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:16pm CET

On February 15, 2018 Nidec held a press conference about the personnel changes resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on the same day. The following is a summary of the statements made by the executives speaking at the press conference.

Shigenobu Nagamori, Representative Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer*

I have acted as president for 45 years since the foundation of the company in 1973 and it was originally my intention to appoint a successor for the position of president and COO in 2015 when Nidec became a 1 trillion yen sales company. I am three years behind schedule when it comes to finding a successor who meets my expectations, but finally a young and ambitious manager who has proven himself capable, Yoshimoto, has emerged, so I decided to cede the presidency to him.

Nidec opposes the idea of becoming a family business so I have no intentions of handing over the presidency to any of my sons, but in order to maintain a high level of growth over the medium and long term I wanted my successor to be someone of their generation who is still young. The reason for that is that I want the new president to continue for at least 10 years, provided that he produces positive results, so that he can build up the management structure that will be necessary in order to achieve 10 trillion yen in sales in the fiscal year 2030.

Yoshimoto has only been at Nidec for three years, but considering his previous positions he has extensive experience in company management. From my personal experience, I believe that the true test of your managerial skills is your ability to turn around a struggling business and Yoshimoto managed not only to quickly rebuild Nidec Tosok in only one year but after that he also boosted the growth of Nidec's automotive business, that had become stagnant, significantly in under two years. The style of his management when rebuilding a company has a sense of speed that almost matches that of my own and our management techniques are very similar. Furthermore, his experience in terms of the scale of the businesses he has managed rivals my own experience when I was 50 years old.

I would like to stress that I have no intention of resigning yet; I will retain my position as chairman and CEO and stand in the forefront of the company group on our road to 10 trillion yen in sales in the fiscal year of 2030. But the time has come to share the responsibility of managing a company group that now operates in 43 countries and continues to grow. I plan to yield about 30% of the work mainly associated with managing our overseas subsidiaries, especially the PMI of newly acquired companies, at first, starting with tasks that I am confident that I can entrust to him instead of handling personally. Then I will gradually let this figure increase over the years while overseeing the results until the percentages are reversed. Eventually, the plan is for Yoshimoto to assume the role of CEO after he has proven that he can accomplish excellent results. My greatest duty is to train my successor so that he becomes even more capable than me and I will dedicate myself to this task over the coming years with unprecedented passion. Finally, I solemnly promise on my honor and conviction as the founder of the company that no matter what happens, I will do all that I can to never let the management structure of Nidec head in a direction that disappoints the shareholders, customers, suppliers or employees of the company.

Hiroyuki Yoshimoto, Representative Director, President and Chief Operating Officer**

Persistently doing what needs to be done as a matter of course; setting higher goals and working faster than the competition; being driven by aspiration, tenacity and thoroughness and never stopping until you reach your goals-these tenets of Nagamori's management philosophy captivated me and influenced my decision to join Nidec. I was hoping to be appointed president one day, and I am honored to have received this opportunity today.

In order to reach the goal of achieving 10 trillion yen in sales in the fiscal year 2030, I want to firmly grasp the wave of technological innovation that is happening now and further boost the growth of the company, all while steering clear from problems that typically affect companies as they get large. Our overseas operations are expanding and the companies in our group are all facing the same direction, but there is unevenness in terms of speed. Therefore, I will make it my mission to travel around the world and accelerate the growth of the Nidec group globally.

I will visit the factories and inspect their operation rates, I will look at how the employees are working, think from their standpoint, create operation schedules and review them closely together with them as team members. In the process, a sense of unity will arise from small successes and then the moment when the recovery speed of the company starts improving will arrive. I have made it my lifework to rebuild companies in this way and I want to expand this style of thorough communication globally.

My experience is centered around the automotive industry. The blueprint for Nidec's future paints a picture of an automotive component business that accounts for 4 of the 10 trillion yens in sales in 2030 and I will achieve this with a product lineup focusing on traction motors for electric vehicles. However, rest assured that there will be no changes in the basic principles-hands-on micromanagement and teamwork-that guide the management of our other businesses such as energy-efficient appliances or robotic components. Nidec will keep on growing with a business centered around motors and as we grow we will strive to contribute to society. By doing so, we will stay on top of our business for a hundred years and beyond as a global excellent company. As a leader, I will unify the entire management team, concentrate our abilities and lay the foundation for this future.

*, ** Titles written as they will appear June 20, 2018 (planned)

Shiro Ikushima
General Manager
Public Relations

Nidec Corporation published this content on 17 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2018 11:15:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIDEC CORPORATION
12:16pNIDEC : Summary of Statements Made at the Press Conference held on February 15
PU
02/08NIDEC : Patent Issued for Dynamic Pressure Bearing Pump (USPTO 9879691)
AQ
02/01NIDEC : Patent Issued for Inner-Rotor Motor with Upper and Lower Brackets Press-..
AQ
02/01NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
01/26NIDEC : Announces the Status of Share Repurchases and the Conclusion of the Shar..
PU
01/19NIDEC CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/15NIDEC : Japanese giant joins hands with Alpec to tap into growing elevator marke..
AQ
01/09NIDEC : eyes 150 bil. yen capital investment in FY 2018
AQ
01/08NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
AQ
01/05NIDEC : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/24Nidec Corp (NJDCY) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
01/24Nidec Corp. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/24Nidec reports Q3 results 
01/04Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) December Summary 
2017Nidec Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 1 475 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 132 B
Debt 2018 69 201 M
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 35,78
P/E ratio 2019 29,10
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capitalization 4 751 B
Chart NIDEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NIDEC CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | 6594 | JP3734800000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends NIDEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 17 724  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shigenobu Nagamori Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Akira Sato CFO, Director, EVP & Head-CFO Strategy
Mikio Katayama Vice Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Hiroshi Kobe Vice Chairman & Chief Sales Officer
Toshihiko Miyabe Director, EVP & GM-Small Precision Motors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.18%46 512
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.66%72 976
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE1.04%53 574
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.32%45 890
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.63%36 978
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-5.42%34 532
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.