NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/02/2018 | 11:36pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nielsen released its second-quarter results to the market on July 25, 2018. The Company fell quite short of analysts’ estimates for the quarter. Revenue for the second quarter grew just 0.6% year over year to $1.647 billion, and adjusted earnings were $0.20 per share, a drop of nearly 50%. The consensus estimate was for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. At the same time, Nielsen reduced its guidance for 2018 revenue from 3% growth to a 1% drop, and for GAAP net income from a range of $1.50 to $1.56 per share down to $0.95 to $1.00 per share. In a second release on the same day, Nielsen announced that James Atwood would be named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and current CEO Mitch Barns would retire at the end of the year. Based on this news, Nielsen shares lost more than 25% of their value on July 26, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 543 M
EBIT 2018 950 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 7 922 M
Yield 2018 5,90%
P/E ratio 2018 23,93
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 8 393 M
Chart NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Nielsen Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-37.99%8 393
WPP GROUP-13.01%19 705
OMNICOM GROUP-7.54%15 444
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.28%14 975
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.52%8 654
JCDECAUX-20.07%6 922
