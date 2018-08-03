Log in
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC (NLSN)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Commences Investigation on Behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc Investors

08/03/2018

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nielsen Holdings plc (“Nielsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NLSN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2018, Nielsen announced that James Attwood would assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and Mitch Barns, current CEO, would retire at the end of 2018. This news came at the same time the Company announced poor second quarter results, falling below analysts’ projections. For the second quarter Nielsen reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, compared to analysts’ projections for $0.37 per share. The Company also projected that 2018 revenue would decline 1% year over year. On this news shares of Nielsen declined sharply in value.

If you purchased Nielsen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 525 M
EBIT 2018 950 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 7 922 M
Yield 2018 6,13%
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
Capitalization 8 353 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,1 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dwight Mitchell Barns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Attwood Non-Executive Chairman
Giovanni Tavolieri Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Jamere Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Charles Pozen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-37.99%8 353
WPP GROUP-13.01%19 330
OMNICOM GROUP-7.54%15 138
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.28%14 821
INTERPUBLIC GROUP9.03%8 436
CYBERAGENT, INC.35.04%6 846
