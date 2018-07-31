Nielsen : Revamped Nielsen Total Audience Report Packages An Unprecedented Look At Audience Behavior

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) released a reimagined Nielsen Total Audience Report. Representative of first-quarter 2018, the industry-leading report offers a comprehensive view into the behaviors and stories developing across the dynamic media landscape. The Nielsen Total Audience Report expands upon its established cross-platform capabilities and provides a complete look at critical media sources and audience behaviors across both traditional and emerging platforms.

The redesigned report includes data on relevant subjects not featured in prior versions, including a detailed look at the usage of streaming content, as well as homes with a virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) that provide streaming access to linear television. Additionally, the report features enhanced data from Nielsen's wide-ranging suite of measurement solutions. This includes Nielsen's Total Media Fusion, a cross-platform respondent-level data set that best reflects activity on digital devices like smartphones and tablets, as well as Nielsen's MediaTech Trender, a quarterly consumer tracking survey launched in first-quarter 2018.

"The way people consume content is vastly different from what it was five years ago, let alone 10 or 20," said Peter Katsingris, SVP, Audience Insights, Nielsen. "Consumers have the luxury of more options now than ever before. They can watch videos or listen to music on their smartphone and then just as easily engage with completely different content on their television or radio—the opportunities for how marketers can reach them are endless. Understanding the trends of who's consuming content, what they're consuming, and how are the foundations of the industry. Nielsen is uniquely positioned to accurately help the media ecosystem understand these behaviors."

With the advertising industry shifting and the evolving way marketers connect to audiences, understanding the evolution of the media and developing consumer habits is vital to marketers and media owners seeking to reach their best consumer. The revamped Nielsen Total Audience Report seeks to not only make sense of the relationship between consumers and the various sources of media, but ultimately build the bridges that will empower media companies and advertisers to take full advantage of the growing opportunities to reach audiences.

Nielsen is committed to providing accurate and reliable third-party measurement and insight. The inclusion of these new datasets and capabilities into this updated report helps align it better with the shifting dynamics of consumer media behavior.

KEY NIELSEN TOTAL AUDIENCE REPORT INSIGHTS:

92% of U.S. adults listen to radio each week, the highest reach across platforms.





On average, U.S. adults are spending over 11 hours a day connected to linear and digital media and almost six hours a day with video alone.





Young adults 18-34 spend the largest percentage of time with TV-connected devices and digital devices compared to other demographics.





Black adults are the heaviest users of media overall. Compared to overall U.S., Hispanics listen to more radio, and Asian Americans spend more time with computers and tablets.





Nearly three percent of TV homes subscribe to a vMVPD which includes "skinny bundles."





Almost 20% of consumers say they use a smart speaker in the household.





Two thirds of U.S. TV households have devices capable of streaming content to the TV set.





One out of 10 minutes of television use in streaming capable homes is streaming to the TV set.





Over 8 in 10 non-television households still view video content.

Download the report here.

